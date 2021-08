House prices in Rutland rose by 30 per cent in a year, according to the Land Registry House Price Index.

Its latest figures show in the year to May 2021 the average home increased in price from £297,000 to £386,000.

In South Kesteven the average rose just seven per cent to £238,293.

House prices have risen sharply in Rutland. Photo: iStockphoto

Average prices in England increased by 10 per cent to £271,000 in the same period.