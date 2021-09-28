Flu jabs to be offered to patients aged over 65 years at Lakeside Healthcare Stamford
Published: 08:00, 28 September 2021
| Updated: 08:30, 28 September 2021
Lakeside Healthcare Stamford is due to begin its flu jabs for over 65s on Saturday (October 2).
The clinics will run at the Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road, Stamford, and will be on an appointment-only basis.
Invitations are being sent to eligible patients and subsequent Saturday clinics will be held as the surgery is notified of flu vaccine supplies being made available.