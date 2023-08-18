A council has called on those criticising its decision to house families who ‘have had their homes bombed or lives threatened’ to imagine how they would feel in that situation.

South Kesteven District Council has bought 12 properties in Langtoft to house families fleeing war-torn countries.

The homes will provide temporary housing for Afghanistan and Ukrainian refugee families who have arrived legally in the country.

The new SKDC cabinet. From left: Coun Patsy Ellis, Coun Rhys Baker, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Rhea Rayside, Coun Paul Stokes and Coun Philip Knowles.

Since announcing the plans on Monday last week (August 7), the council has been met with opposition from some residents in Langtoft.

Some parish councillors have stepped down in protest and a special meeting is set to be held on Tuesday, August 29.

Objections raised include more than half of the 21 homes earmarked for the scheme being in the village, a lack of consultation and properties not going to people already living in the area.

The Woodland Rise development in Langtoft

Craig Spence, director of housing for South Kesteven District Council, explained the Langtoft properties were chosen due to ‘value for money’ and ‘connectivity’.

The properties cost £1.8 million and were funded jointly from the Government’s local authority housing fund and the council’s housing revenue account budget.

They make up all of the affordable housing allocation in the 41-home Woodland Rise development.

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver

Karen Bradford, chief executive of the council, said: “As soon as we were notified of the grant back in March under the old administration, we were looking for all opportunities right across the district.”

The accommodation will be provided for legal evacuees - who the council has a responsibility for - until their visas expire in three to five years.

After that they will be used by families on the council’s housing register.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for housing and planning Phil Dilks

Mr Spence said: “We would have needed to house these individuals regardless of whether we purchased the properties.

“This actually minimises the impact to the wider community.”

The government allocated £500 million to support local authorities providing accommodation for people who have arrived in the UK under the Ukraine Family Scheme, the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and the Afghan Resettlement Scheme.

South Kesteven was successful in its application and received £2 million of match funding. The remaining money will be used for the other nine houses needed and it is not yet known where they will be.

Council leader Richard Cleaver (Ind) said: “It is valuable to all local authorities.

“It is not often the government puts money into local housing.”

He added: “You could argue we would have been negligent if we hadn’t taken the opportunity.”

The council has until the end of November to buy all the houses - or risk losing the money.

Responding to frustration from villagers that they weren’t consulted, Mr Spence explained that it is a ‘sensitive business transaction’ which wouldn’t be made public until it is finalised.

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Phil Dilks (Ind), said he has been left ‘emotional’ by some of the reactions from upset villagers and accusations that the council ‘doesn’t care’.

Coun Dilks said: “It is not the Taliban living there.

“It is people who were invited, whose lives have been at risk from the Taliban. The same people protecting the British troops.

“On the other side, South Kesteven has already shown generosity by hosting quite a lot of Ukrainian families.

“I was a bit surprised at one or two reactions.

“There hasn’t been secrecy. It was known months ago we were going to buy houses and take part in the national scheme.”

He added that the district council is the largest local authority housing provider in the East Midlands, with 6,000 council houses.

There are five families in Langtoft on the housing register, all in the lower needs band of four or five and all with no emergency housing need.

“None of the people on the housing list have had their homes bombed or lives threatened by the Taliban,” he said.

“Imagine if any of us were in this position.”

However, he has confidence that the majority of people will welcome the new families.

Email your views to: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk