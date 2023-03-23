A young fundraiser who sold his own toys to help homeless people was rewarded by a town football team.

When Joey McInerney spotted a homeless man and dog in Stamford he immediately wanted to help.

He asked his mum Hayley why they were on the street and after exploring options - including Joey's suggestion for the man to move into the family's garden in Wittering - the five-year-old set about raising money for 'cosy' things.

Young fundraiser Joey McInerney was a mascot for Stamford Daniels. Photo: Rob O'Brien

Hayley said: "It is incredible and it has just been so pure.

"I'm quite big on raising money so I was more than happy to support him.

"He has made me so proud.

Joey McInerney selling donated items and his toys

"He has acknowledged that there are people out there who are not as fortunate as he is."

The young fundraiser held a cake sale, appealed to companies for raffle donations and even sold some of his own toys.

A JustGiving page was also set up for direct donations and with all fundraising combined Wittering Primary School pupil Joey raised more than £700.

With the money Joey and Hayley put together packages with essential items such as toiletries, fast drying hand towels and breakfast bars.

Joey McInerney helps out at the soup kitchen

All bar one of the 25 bags were distributed by the Peterborough Soup Kitchen to be distributed as Joey decided it was important to deliver one himself.

He returned to Stamford High Street to give a bag to the homeless man who sparked his campaign as well as dog treats, and a hot drink and panini of the man's choice.

"He was very grateful," said Hayley.

A panini and cappucino were given to the homeless man who inspired the fundraiser

Joey also spent a day in Peterborough Soup Kitchen with his family to see first-hand why support is needed for homeless people.

"I wanted him to be as involved as he could be," added Hayley.

While his mum believes Joey understands what he has done she doesn't think he realises how many people he has helped.

The bags and food which Joey donated

"As a parent you have got to listen to your kids and make each day count," said Hayley.

"Doing something for other people and showing kindness is important."

After hearing about what Joey had been doing to help others Graham Drury, the manager of Stamford Amateur Fooball Club, invited him along to meet the players and be mascot at a home match against West Midlands-based Sporting Khalsa on Saturday (March 18).

Graham Drury. Photo: Rob O'Brien

Graham said: "I thought what an amazing young man and wanted to try to give him a reward for all his hard work."

Joey told the team how just that morning he had played his first football match with Wittering Harriers and walked out onto the pitch with captain Jake Duffy.

Joey said: "I was nervous going on to the pitch on Saturday at the game, but I'm glad I did it."

Young fundraiser Joey McInerney from Wittering with Stamford Daniels captain Jake Duffy. Photo: Rob O'Brien

"It was phenomenal and such an amazing win," added Hayley.

"He loved it."

