The Hereward Surgery in Bourne surprises a patient with a free gift to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS
Published: 06:00, 11 July 2023
A patient received a free box of chocolates to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
David Golding was the 75th person to walk through the doors of The Hereward Surgery in Bourne on the big day last week.
He was greeted with the surprise by Dr Qubekani Moyo.
Non-executive director Dr Tom Ashley-Norman said: “We chose Dr Moyo to be the man for the job as he is a GP Registrar and the future of the NHS.”