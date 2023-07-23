Only three in every 100 people contacting Stamford’s GP surgery found it easy to get through by phone, according to an annual survey.

Nationally, half of people found this method of making enquiries and booking appointments easy, The National GP Survey found.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford, which has its main surgery in Ryhall Road, has faced criticism from patients since before the covid pandemic because of the length of time people queue on the phone to speak to a receptionist.

Patients have had mixed experiences when it comes to phoning their surgery for an appointment

Responding to the latest survey results, Dr Gavin Cattigan, GP partner at Lakeside Stamford, said: “The National GP Survey contains important data which we will be reviewing carefully, especially around phone access and overall experience levels.

“We conducted our own survey earlier this year, and have already introduced changes, including reintroducing pre-bookable appointments and a team-working system so a duty doctor and nurse are near the front desk so queries can be quickly dealt with.

“We are conducting a large-scale review of our working practices, involving all staff, and this will lead to further improvement where we can make the most impact.”

Thanking patients who took part in their surveys, he added that they were recruiting two new GP partners this year as well as nursing, pharmacy, dispensary and administrative staff.

The following percentages of patients said they found it ‘easy’ to get through to their GP surgery reception by phone:

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford – 3 per cent

Oakham Medical Practice – 11 per cent

The Deepings Practice – 18 per cent

Ailsworth Medical Centre – 37 per cent

Uppingham Surgery – 57 per cent

Market Overton and Somerby Surgeries – 61 per cent

Empingham Medical Centre – 66 per cent

Bourne Galletly Practice in North Road – 70 per cent

Hereward Practice in Exeter Street – 70 per cent

Colsterworth Surgery – 85 per cent

Wansford Surgery – 91 per cent

The Glenside Country Practice, Castle Bytham – 92 per cent

Market Cross Surgery, Corby Glen – 97 per cent.