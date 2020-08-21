Transport survey in Stamford shows support for a green wheel of cycle routes and footpaths
Published: 08:00, 21 August 2020
A community group behind plans to create a ‘green wheel’ transport network for Stamford has been encouraged by the results of a survey.
Connect Stamford carried out an online survey of more than 300 people which showed two-thirds of respondents would start cycling - or cycle more - if it were safer.
Some 88 per cent thought people should use cars less and instead walk or cycle to benefit their health and the environment.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)