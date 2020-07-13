A survey of people living in the Stamford area found that one in four has experienced racism.

Stamford Anti-Racism Group, which formed at the time of the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Stamford last month, conducted the survey online.

Of the 40 respondents, 75 per cent identified as white, eight per cent as mixed-race, eight per cent as black (British/African/Caribbean), eight per cent as other (Latino/a) and two per cent as Asian/Asian British.