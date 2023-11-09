A man who tried to evade police by hiding underwater was pulled from a pond and arrested.

After a special constable spotted a car being driven erratically in Bourne on Tuesday evening (November 7), the driver was instructed to pull over.

However the driver, a man, failed to stop for the police.

The man was pulled from a pond near Bourne

Officers gave chase, but the driver entered a water-filled ditch and then ran towards a wooded area near Raymond Mays Way.

During the search for him drone pilots picked up a heat source in a nearby pond.

The man, who had tried to conceal himself underwater, was continually instructed to ‘get out of the water’ and told a dog would be sent in.

He then went towards the edge of the pond and was helped to stand up by two other officers.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possessing class A and B controlled drugs.

He remained in custody and received medical attention, and has now been bailed while inquiries continue.