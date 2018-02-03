Suspects arrested in relation to Stamford and Morton van thefts

Have your say

Police made an arrest in connection to van thefts in the area.

The Mercury reported last week that a spate of van thefts occurred in Stamford, as well as one in Morton, during January.

On Sunday, a van was stopped in West Deeping and police arrested its two occupants who officers say were carrying items that could be used in theft.

But they were then released without charge.

Ian Martin, community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, said:“Unfortunately, there is insufficient evidence to charge them and they have been released.”

He added that officers are being proactive and upping patrols to catch the thieves.

Police have received further reports that vans were broken into overnight between January 20 and 21.

In one of the incidents a van was broken into in Rutland Road, Stamford. In the other, a van was targeted by thieves in Norfolk Square, Stamford.

If you have information, call police on 101.