Suspended prison sentence for South Witham man who ‘glassed’ man at nightclub in Stamford

A 25-year-old man, who ‘glassed’ a fellow reveller at a New Year’s Eve party in a Stamford club, has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Joshua Watt, of Harold Road, South Witham, admitted assaulting Kane Clears and causing him actual bodily harm when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said both men were on the dance floor at the Willoughby’s nightclub in Stamford at 4am on New Year’s morning and cctv showed that Mr Clears pushed people away from him and as a result, Watt fell to the floor.

He said Watt then got up and punched Mr Clears in the face with a glass he was holding in his hand, causing numerous cuts which required hospital treatment.

He said that in interview, Watt alleged Mr Clears was ‘in his face’ and said it had been ‘in self defence’ and that he had forgotten he had the glass in his hand when he punched him.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said both parties were intoxicated and Mr Clears accepted in his statement that ‘he was drunk’.

She said Watt fell to the floor because of an outright shove and had forgotten he had a glass in his hand, because of his own intoxication.

The magistrates imposed a four month prison sentence suspended for a year and ordered Watt to pay £750 in compensation to Mr Clears and £85 in court costs.