About six police officers responded to a call to a house close to the centre of Stamford today (Tuesday, July 26).

Arriving in two cars and a van shortly after 2.15pm, they appeared to be searching the garden of a house in Brazenose Lane.

One officer was stationed in front of the gates to the property while others worked inside the grounds.

Two police cars were parked in St Paul's Street, Stamford

A police spokesman later said there had been a report of suspicious person in the area but after checks they were satisfied they had "no concerns".