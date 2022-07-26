Police respond to emergency call to Brazenose Lane, Stamford
Published: 15:44, 26 July 2022
| Updated: 15:44, 26 July 2022
About six police officers responded to a call to a house close to the centre of Stamford today (Tuesday, July 26).
Arriving in two cars and a van shortly after 2.15pm, they appeared to be searching the garden of a house in Brazenose Lane.
One officer was stationed in front of the gates to the property while others worked inside the grounds.
A police spokesman later said there had been a report of suspicious person in the area but after checks they were satisfied they had "no concerns".