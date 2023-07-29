Pupils took a trip back in time with a historical art class.

Year 6 children at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford have taken part in a cyanotype workshop led by illustrator and author Beach Evans.

Using pre-prepared paper and a variety of natural and man-made objects the children followed in the footsteps of Sir John Herschel and Anna Atkins who created the first ‘photographs’.

Beach with Maisie Conneely and Lacie Carter setting up their cyanotypes outside.

Using simple equipment and methodical steps the compositions were created in the dark and then taken outside to be exposed to the daylight.

After 10 minutes the light sensitive paper was washed and the image transformed to show white ‘shadows’ on a cyan background.

Amanda Rackham of the Arts Society in Stamford, which funded the programme, said: “The children were fascinated at the process and that this was the way that early photographs were made before the invention of the camera - and the mobile phone.”

Kasper Dolby with his final artwork

The finished cynatope artwork

