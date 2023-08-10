Home   News   Article

Butterwick bakery opening branch in Oakham

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 08:00, 10 August 2023

A new bakery and coffee shop will be opening in a town.

Butterwick Bakery is opening in Oakham High Street next month.

It will be located in the former Fat Face building, which is currently being renovated.

The former Fat Face shop in Oakham

Butterwick has a number of stores and bakeries across the Midlands in Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Rugby, Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough.

The bakery chain offers sweet treats and coffees as well as wedding and occasion cakes.

