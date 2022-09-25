A charity that supports new parents is preparing to move to bigger premises.

Bumps and Beyond started life in a cupboard at Stamford Hospital, and over the past 13 years has helped provide clothing and equipment for hundreds of babies and toddlers.

It is currently based at Pegasus House, opposite Westside Gym in West Street, Stamford, but thanks to generous donations from local people it is rapidly outgrowing this space.

Bumps and Beyond founder and volunteer Alice Scott, and volunteer Abi Hewitt

Ian Scott, whose wife Alice founded the charity in 2009, is finance and fundraising manager for the charity.

He said: “Bumps and Beyond is going so well it needs to move into a larger building in order to house all the equipment and clothing that it makes available.

“We are now looking for somewhere suitable and have made a National Lottery Community Fund application to cover three years’ running costs, so that all the fundraising we do will go towards the expansion plan.

“Fortunately the lottery agreed to provide the full amount of money, which is unusual for a small charity.”

With larger premises, it is hoped the growing charity will be able to bring together parents for educational events and for social support groups, as well as having more space to display items available.

Bumps and Beyond has recently helped a family with a premature baby who was too tiny for clothes they had ready, and has been involved in supporting Ukrainian refugees with babies and young children.

The charity also helped local grandparents who needed car seats, bedding, toys and equipment to look after their grandchildren in an emergency.

Bumps and Beyond has a website at bumps-and-beyond.org or can be called on 01780 480493.