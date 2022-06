People can swim outdoors as the sun rises for the Summer Solstice on Tuesday (June 21).

Bourne Outdoor Pool will open for a dip from 4.30am to 6.30am.

Tickets are £5 per person and can be purchased from the pool office in Abbey Road.

Bourne Outdoor Pool

The heated, 50-yard pool is usually open on weekdays from 12.30pm to 6.30pm, and on weekends from 10.30am to 6.30pm.