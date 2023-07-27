Swim schools are taking advantage of a new private pool which has opened in Bourne.

Puddle Ducks and Turtle Splash Swim School are both expanding to offer lessons in the town.

Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire will initially be offering baby and pre-school classes on a Wednesday morning at the pool in Spalding Road, starting in September.

Owner Nicola Wilson said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services that will allow us to meet the growing demand in the area.

“Our aim is to continue using the latest techniques and ensure our teaching standards remain high. Children are at the centre of what we do, and we want to continue providing a fantastic experience to suit every child’s needs.”

The Puddle Ducks classes will be taught by Jess Meakin. She said: “Bourne is a new area for us and we are so excited to meet lots of local families and be able to give children in the area the opportunity to take part in our swimming lessons.”

Details of classes are available at www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/lincolnshire

Turtle Splash Swim School will offer lessons on Wednesday and Friday evenings between 4pm and 7pm.

Owner Nicole Ashby will focus on developing life-saving skills and bringing water confidence to children who are nervous or have additional needs.

She said: “Classes are hard to come by so when we saw the opportunity to branch out, we thought we should go for it.”

For details email Swim@turtlesplash.co.uk or find Turtle Splash Swim School on Facebook.