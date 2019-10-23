A town swimming pool has closed suddenly 'until further notice'.

The Stamford Endowed School facility off Conduit Road is usually open daily with public swim sessions at weekends and each weekday evening.

In an e-mail sent this morning (Wednesday, October 23), the sports centre team said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to make the decision to close the Stamford Endowed SchoolMemorial pool until further notice.

"A decision will be made tomorrow evening as to when the pool will be re-opened."

The Stamford Endowed School swimming pool

The fitness suite at the sports centre remains open.