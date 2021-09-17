A young girl has raised hundreds of pounds after a charity swim.

Millie-Rose Edwards who is just eight years old decided to take part in the 500m open water swimathon that took place at Rutland Water on Sunday, September 12.

Swimathon was supported by Inspire2tri and hosted by the Rutland Watersports Team.

Millie-Rose Edwards completed the 500m swimathon in 23 minutes and 38 seconds (51231270)

She chose to do this to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Millie-Rose said: “I’m really happy that i did it for charity. The reason that I did it for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie is that my grandpa died of cancer so I wanted to help charities for the cause.”

Millie Rose has always enjoyed swimming since she was a toddler and struggled when pools had to close due to the pandemic.

She said: “Ever since my first experience of swimming, I have loved it ever since. I have swam since I was practically a baby.

She then decided to begin swimming in open water and continued this over the course coronavirus.

Over the last six months, Millie-Rose has used different ways to train. She attended weekly swims at Stamford School at 7.15am on Saturdays and Oakham School’s ‘Swim for fitness’ on Sunday afternoons.

She also practised in Rutland Water and the river Nene to gain stamina in order to to complete the

swimathon.

Millie said: “It’s a lot harder to swim in the open water rather than in a swimming pool as the water is cold. It is always moving and you have to swim against waves.”

Millie-Rose was able to raise £300 in donations from friends, family and local businesses.

She completed the swim in 23 minutes and 38 seconds and hopes to do more swims again in the future. Her aim is to do 1.5km next year.