A schoolgirl has completed a swim marathon to raise money for Mind.

Ella Speirs, 18, decided to challenge herself and give back to a charity that has helped her.

She said: “Mind has always been a charity close to me and I wanted as they helped me a lot while I was a school.”

Ella swam a marathon for the charity Mind

Ella, a pupil at Stamford High School, has always been into water sports and her mum encouraged her to set a challenge of open water swimming.

She completed the 26.2-mile challenge from September 2 to September 27 and swam roughly two miles every other day.

She said: “I’m still in shock that I completed it.”

She swam at Tallington and at Matlock in the Peak District.

She added “I always had support while swimming, whether someone was swimming with me or paddle boarding beside me.”

Ella so far has raised £800 for Mind.

To donate, visit:www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ella-speirs1