The phased reopening of South Kesteven District Council leisure facilities is continuing with swimming set to return in Bourne and Stamford.

Swimming will resume at Bourne Leisure Centre on Monday next week (October 5) and Stamford Leisure Pool and gym on November 1.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for growth and leisure, coun Barry Dobson, said: “There has been a great response at the centres where swimming has already resumed and we’re delighted that the experience gained there is enabling us to bring the other pools back safely as well.