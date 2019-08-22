Sarah Siddons' Dressing Room to be performed at the Stamford Arts Centre as part of the Georgian Festival
One of the Georgian era’s most famous actresses - who made grown men and women swoon in the aisles - is being resurrected by a local playwright.
Sarah Siddons was the darling of London’s Drury Lane back in the 18th Century.
Now Hilary Spiers, a Stamford author, is putting the famous actress centre-stage in Stamford through a specially commissioned production by the Stamford Arts Centre.