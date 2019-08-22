Home   News   Article

Sarah Siddons' Dressing Room to be performed at the Stamford Arts Centre as part of the Georgian Festival

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 19:00, 22 August 2019

One of the Georgian era’s most famous actresses - who made grown men and women swoon in the aisles - is being resurrected by a local playwright.

Sarah Siddons was the darling of London’s Drury Lane back in the 18th Century.

Now Hilary Spiers, a Stamford author, is putting the famous actress centre-stage in Stamford through a specially commissioned production by the Stamford Arts Centre.

