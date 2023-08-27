While rural life does bring some challenges, whether you live in our town centres or our smallest hamlets, many will agree that the rurality and beauty of our local environment makes our area such a great place to live and work, writes Stamford and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

So it was an absolute pleasure to drop in on Castle Bytham and Little Bytham to visit the wonderful Bythams Community Shop and Cafe. A community-run venture since 2020, the shop provides an important local hub, with the next nearest small shop a six-mile round trip, or around 10 miles to the nearest supermarket in Bourne!

While the selection of produce alone is a draw, I also wanted to offer my congratulations on the £50,000 grant they are to receive from the National Lottery Community Fund to recognise their hard work and help guarantee the shop’s long-term sustainability.

Gareth Davies with wildlife crime officer DC Flint

Where possible, the shop sells local produce, supporting growers and producers across our area, so it was also an excellent opportunity to catch-up with our local branch of the National Farmers Union (NFU).

As the harvest comes to an end in the next couple of weeks, farmers are working even harder than usual to ensure that British food is on our plates for the months ahead. Representing local members, the NFU also shared their ongoing battle against rural crime, including wildlife crime and theft of machinery, with the new National Rural Crime Unit encouraging cooperation between farmers and authorities nationwide.

Last year alone, rural crime sadly cost Lincolnshire over £2.5 million, so I made sure to share local concerns with the Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team as I headed out on patrol with our dedicated Wildlife Crime Officer, DC Flint, based at Grantham Police Station.

Established in December 2021, the Rural Crime Action Team focuses on crimes against our farmers and those living in our local villages. Dedicated rural policing is absolutely vital to an area like ours and it was encouraging to hear first-hand the success they have been having over recent months.

Of particular concern to farmers, local landowners, and many who live in our most rural villages is hare coursing. This barbaric crime involves thuggish groups invading private land in vehicles in the pursuit of hares with dogs for their own cruel pleasure, leaving destruction in their wake.

However, our local police are on the case, making 400% more arrests last season despite 63% fewer cases, supported by equipment including drones and new vehicles and increased powers from tougher national legislation which I was proud to support in Parliament.

Our unique rural communities make Lincolnshire great. Whether it's transport, broadband, or rural crime, we will continue to protect, enhance, and celebrate this way of life.