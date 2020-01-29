Take a journey into the curious, unexpected, and surreal origins of the words we use every day, with Susie Dent on Thursday, January 30.

Susie will include some her favourite words from the towns and regions she visits and will be asking the audience for theirs. She will also reveal some of the funniest moments from her 25 years on Countdown as well as some startling results from eavesdropping on a group of waiters.

The show starts at 7.30pm at Stamford Corn Exchange and tickets cost £21 from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Susie Dent