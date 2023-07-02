We take a look at what was making the news up to 200 years ago.

Our Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

50 years ago: June 29, 1973 – About 100 Stamford and District Cubs and Scouts gave a display of typical camp site activities, at Wellhead Field, Bourne, on Saturday. Pictured: Wittering Cubs enjoy their pageant action.

10 years ago

June 28, 2013

Council leaders are bracing themselves for making some tough decisions as they look to make further big savings from their budgets.

Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday that local authorities must look to save an average of 10 per cent for the year.

This cut is on top of the previously-announced 33 per cent cuts in local council budgets.

Lincolnshire County Council's current revenue budget is about £1bn, and in February it announced it was looking to save £67m.

Last week it announced proposals to make cuts to its library services – including closing Deepings library and reducing Stamford's opening times – in a bid to save nearly £2m.

Lincolnshire's deputy leader Patricia Bradwell (Con) said the impact of the new cuts was not clear but that savings would be found. She said priority services such as the fire service, child protection and highways were protected.

Coun Bradwell said: “The council is committed to playing its part in balancing the nation's books. Over the last two years the council has found significant savings while also protecting priority services.

“We also have plans in place that will bring a further £67m of savings over the next two years.

“However, it's important that everyone pulls their weight and that Lincolnshire isn't asked to do more than its fair share.”

50 years ago: June 29, 1973 – The 49 th Northborough and Deeping St James Scouts and Cubs held a “bunting making” afternoon o Saturday. Pictured are, from left: David Clark, Nicholas Kirby and David Chick.

A charity pet show which has been running for eight years on The Meadows in Stamford is having to move after a mix-up at the town council.

The Pet and Companion Dog Show which runs each year on a Sunday around September 15, has been moved to the Recreation Ground after a clerical mistake meant The Meadows was double booked. An antiques fair is being held there on September 13, 14 and 15 by Field Dog Fairs.

George Hetherington, who started the event to raise money to refurbish Trinity Methodist Church in Barn Hill, said: “The town council's amenities committee made no comment and offered no apology for the error – an apology that I feel is due to the event organisers.

“I am very proud of the event and that is why I was so angry the event it got double booked.

“I suggest the whole council need to address the issue of commerce versus community in respect to use of community facilities.”

Mr Hetherington said the pet show organisers would have to adjust and reprint all their publicity information and it was likely that the sho would suffer because the Recreation Ground does not have the same parking facilities or number of visitors as The Meadows.

25 years ago: June 26, 1998 – The girls of the 1st and 2nd Market Deeping Brownies go through their Morris dancing routines.

Flags were raised across the area this week as dignitaries, councils and residents showed their support for the armed forces.

Armed Forces Day takes place tomorrow and events and ceremonies have been held to honour Britain's armed forces past, present and future.

In Stamford, a flag raising ceremony was held at the town hall on Monday. The mayor Brian Sumner, town councillors, and members of the Royal British Legion gathering for the occasion.

Rutland County Council and military personel from Kendrew Barracks, in Cottesmore, joined together to raise a flag in a cermeony outside Oakham library.

Council chairman Charlotte Vernon (Con) addressed the guests, who included the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Laurance Howard, High Sheriff Trish Ruddle, the Royal British Legion, representatives from the armed forces and local cadets.

25 years ago: June 26, 1998 – Guide and Brownie leaders at the enrolment of the 8th Stamford Brownies’ first girls.

25 years ago

June 26, 1998

A six-year-old boy has joined the fight to stop Stamford's most popular sports facility from being knocked down to make way for houses.

He has written to the Mercury in a plea to save the Lincoln Road sports ground, as campaigners rally support among thousands of people throughout the town.

William Cook (6), of Alexander Road, Stamford, enjoys weekly visits to the Lincoln Road sportsground with his friends, who would be heartbroken to lose it.

In his letter William, a pupil at St Augustine's. Stamford, said: “I go to see Blackstones Football Club on Saturday afternoon and play with the other children.

“There is always a game and (Ian) Pledger the goalie is our favourite! If it is knocked down we will have nowhere to play football and we won't have a football ground to go to.

“It's the best club in the world. Don't knock it down because it will make me sad and cross.”

Property developer David Wilson Homes has a legal agreement with sports ground owner BTR, to build homes on the site, which is used for football, netball, bowls, and has a thriving social club.

There has been speculation over its future since houses were built at the top end of the ground in the 1980s.

Coun John Aylin, a member of Blackstone's Social Club, said: “Several pubs in Stamford have petitions and we've got about 3-4,000 signatures at the moment. But we hope the day we have to use the petition will never come.”

50 years ago: June 29, 1973 – Colsterworth Primary School held its annual open day on Tuesday afternoon. Pictured: Mothers and children being shown pupils' work by Mrs M. Wright.

A new development for the elderly in Market Deeping has been deferred by councillors to make amendments to the scheme.

A day care centre, 22 residential bungalows and a residential care home have been proposed on Godsey Lane, but councillors only gave the green light to outline plans for the day care centre on Tuesday.

South Kesteven District Council planning committee wants to negotiate a better layout of the bungalows with applicant Arcadia Health Care Plc, and amend the exterior design of the residential care home which many members described as looking like a “barrack block”.

District planning officer Graham Oxborough said the layout of the bungalows was “disappointing” and did not live up to a drawing submitted initially.

Stamford's memorial to Diana, Princess of Wales, in Burghley Park will be dedicated at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 1.

The ceremony, which will include the official opening of the Princess Diana Memorial Wood by Mayor Coun Colin Evans and Lady Victoria Leathan, custodian of Burghley House, coincides with Princess Diana's birthday.

The project began in December with an anonymous donation of £5,000 conditional on the backing of Stamford Town Council.

Coun Alex Burt launched the appeal for donations of trees, shrubs and benches for the memorial in January, while he was Mayor, and dozens of people and groups decided to take up the offer.

People also gathered at Burghley Park in March for Town Planting Day when the memorial wood, located between the cricket ground and the Station Gate entrance to the park, began to take shape.

The centrepiece of the memorial contains designs from pupils of Stamford's primary schools, and the wood will be maintained by the Burghley House Preservation Trust.

Burghley Park is open to the public almost every day, giving people the opportunity to spend time in the peaceful area.

25 years ago: June 26, 1998 – Tuning up ready for Sunday's concert are members of the Rutland Primary Schools' Orchestra.

50 years ago

June 29, 1973

It is the “end of the road” for Stamford's “pre-fabs” near the junction of King's Road and Essex Road.

The demolition men may move in, or the homes may be sold or taken away.

In 1944, when the war-time buildings were put up, they were given an expected life of only ten years.

But Stamford Borough Council heard on Tusday that after 29 years the roofs are becoming porous and they would be extremely expensive to treat.

Property Maintenance Officer Mr T. Hutseon, reported on the state of the chimney stacks, guttering and window frames and the condition of electrical wiring.

He said that it was considered that the homes had now reached the end of their useful life.

The Mayor (Coun Alex Brodie) said that the pre fabs had done yeoman service for 29 years.

But, he said: “Lots of standards have altered and it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain these homes.”

It was agreed that the tenants should be re-housed in new homes being built on the Edinburgh Road estate.

Town Clerk Mr Harold Bedford was asked to report to the next meeting on proposals for the re-development of the site.

25 years ago: June 26, 1998 – HRH Prince Philip exchanges a few words with a sergeant in the guard of honour during his visit to RAF Wittering.

Stamford's town bus service is still a cause for concern, the Borough Council heard, on Tuesday.

Coun Mark Stott moved that the whole file on their relations with Barton Transport, who run the service, should be forwarded to the Ministry of Transport.

“It seems the only way that we shall ever get a satisfactory bus service in the town,” he said.

“The licence gives these people a monopoly,” he said. “And this is being abused because they are not fulfilling the requirements of the people. They are a public bus service.

“The people of this town deserve something better than they are getting.”

Coun Ian Allen supported him, “I don't know all the details,” he said, “but I am wondering if we could offer someone else a bite of the cherry.”

Said Town Clerk Mr H. Bedford: “The difficulty is that Barton's say the reason they are not able to give a better service is because of the pedestrian precinct order, which stops them going through High Street.

“They are saying 'Let us run our buses through High Street and we will give you the service you require.

“We shall just have to wait and see what happens at the public inquiry into the precinct.

25 years ago: June 26, 1998 – Organisers and stallholders at the successful Manor House Court coffee morning

A promise that sailing on Empingham reservoir, when completed, would not be exclusively for club members, was made by the Welland and Nene River Authority on Wednesday. The question of “day sailing” for people who were not members of the Rutland Sailing Club, was raised by Mr Peter Tombleson, secretary of the National Angling Association.

Mr Tombleson, said this was the first time he had spoken on behalf of sailors, but as they were making casual fishing available to the public at the reservoir he though that similar facilities should be enjoyed by those who wanted a day's sailing.

Lt Col Peter Brassey said the sailing club were considering an agreement prepared by the Authority, and was “now a little happier”.

But Mr J. R. Carr said they should not proceed with any agreements until they were absolutely certain the whole population's interests were being catered for.

They did not want to see their “great national asset” being used by “some select few,” he said.

25 years ago: June 26, 1998 – Feeling pinched: Anne Fielding, Sara Brown and Natalie Siciliano, all aged 11, get carried away with the peg game.

100 years ago

June 29, 1923

Children's Treat – The children of the Stamford Congregational Sunday School had their annual treat on Thursday, when over 300 children assembled in a field on Empingham-hill, kindly lent by Mr. A. Cliff, and games were enjoyed. The children were under the supervision of the superintendents, Mr. J. R. Smith and Mr. J. H. Vinter. Tea was partaken of in pic-nic fashion, after which sports, arranged by Mr. Tom Smith, were held. The prizes were handed to the successful competitors by Mr. W. Reynolds, who was thanked on the motion of the Rev. J. Carnegie.

Cinema Proprietor's Failure – At Peterborough Bankruptcy Court, on Friday, the examination of Francis William Knox, of 31, St. Martin's, Stamford, formerly carrying on business at the Electric Cinema, Broad-street, Stamford, was closed. Liabilities were put at £1290, and assets £10. The cause of failure was stated to be “depression in trade and high film rents.”

Patronal Festival – The Rev. W. H. N. Secker conducted the patronal festival services on Sunday at St. John's Church, Stamford, dealing with the life of the tutelar of the ediface, St. John the Baptist. In the afternoon Mr. Secker also addressed a children's flower service, the gifts including 150 eggs, and many flowers being later distributed to the Infirmary and the poor of the parish. Special anthems were exquisitely rendered by the choir to the accompaniment of Mr. H. E. Sargent.

A Matter Of 4s. 9d. - Mr. J. W. Coulson presiding at a meeting of the Stamford Board of Guardians on Monday, when permission was given to the children in the House to attend a tea and fete arranged by the R.A.O.B. for the poor children of the town, on July 21st. The Clerk (Mr. H. J. Tillson) pointed out that the rate precept of the Rutland County Council, amounting to £1481 19s. 6d., was incorrect. It was his opinion that the amount should be £1481 14s. 9d. He had written to the Clerk to the County Council (Mr. B. A. Adam), who said that the amount was arrived at by a system devised to avoid fractions of a penny, which he had used for 50 years. Mr. Tillson said that he could not sign the precept as correct, although the difference was only 4s. 9d. It was decided to pay under protest.

Bourne

Pinned Under Trap – On Monday evening, as Mr. Groom was driving a pony and trap along North-road, the pony took fright at an approaching traction engine, and ran one wheel of the trap against a tar barrel on the road side. Colliding with a granite heap further on, the vehicles was completely overturned. Mr. Green was thrown out and pinned under the trap, but fortunately the build of the trap was such that Mr. Green had comparatively little weight on him, and he escaped with a shaking.

Accident – On Wednesday afternoon an accident occurred at Messrs. Wherry and Son's granary, in South-street, resulting in a serious injury to Mr. O. P. Griffiths, an employee of the firm. Mr. Griffiths was assisting in dismantling an engine, when the ladder on which he was standing slipped, and, in falling, a portion of the machinery which he was handling cut a serious gash across his face and also stunned him. He is progressing as favourably as possible.

25 years ago: June 26, 1998 – Carnival queen: Deepings Carnival Queen Dominique Maynard (centre) with attendants Claire Bracken (left) and Zoe Brown.

150 years ago

June 27, 1873

It is announced that the innkeepers of Stamford have already held a meeting in anticipation of the municipal elections next November, and that they have selected Mr. H. Melbourn, of All Saints' Brewery, as a candidate to be supported in their interest. It is a very early commencement of the opposition which some of the outgoing members of the Council will have to encounter; but it is creditable to the innkeepers that they have fixed upon a gentleman who is so thoroughly unobjectionable. It will be seen that some of those who have been instrumental in increasing the rates by costly experiments and incautious expenditure are now becoming alarmed at the effect of their own acts.

One of a brood of cygnets has been killed by schoolboys in Burghley Park, near the town. Whether the parent bird wandered from the Welland or from the lake at Burghley we have not ascertained. The police are investigating the matter.

On Saturday last about noon Jas. Alexander, a labourer in the employ of the Local Board as tubman, fell off a waggon, and the wheels passing over one of his legs, severely fractured it in two places. He was taken to the Stamford and Rutland Infirmary, where he will have to remain for some weeks.

Another narrow escape from drowning has occurred at Stamford. On Wednesday a little fellow six years of age, son of Mr. Rd. Gresswell, in the employ of Mr. Spademan, of High-street, ventured on to a pile of stones in the Welland close to the river side near Albert-bridge, when the heap gave way, and he was immersed in deep water. Luckily an old man between 70 and 80 was not far off with a stick, and the prompt efforts he made no doubt saved the child's life.

Stamford Union – Mr. Close, as chairman at the Board meeting on Wednesday, was supported by seven other Guardians in getting through a light amount of business. The surveyor sent in plans and an estimate for alterations in the porter's lodge and probationary wards, and they were ordered to be included in the application relative to the enlargement of the infirmary. Cheques were signed for the payment of bills amounting to £588 12s. The amount paid for out-relief last week was £87 0s. 81/2d., which is £10 16s. less than was paid in the corresponding week of last year. The inmates numbered 122, or 5 less, and the tramps relieved in the house numbered 32. Tenders were received from five hair-dressers for shaving and cutting the hair of the paupers: they varied from £16 to £10 a year, and the lowest was that of Mr. Forryan, St. George's-street, who obtained the contract. It being hay time, and the clerk having an engagement in London on Wednesday, it was determined that the next Board meeting should be on July 9th.

A money order office and post-office savings bank has been opened in Barnack. Mr. John Wiggington, draper and grocer, is the new postmaster.

King's Cliffe – The Eagle Lodge of Oddfellows met at the Golden Ball inn on the 23d to celebrate their anniversary and to examine and pass the annual accounts of the lodge, which were very satisfactory, showing a considerable increase to their funds; after which the members attended divine service.

200 years ago

June 27, 1823

Stamford races this year excited less public interest than ever remembered: very few person were on the course on Tuesday, and the company on Wednesday and yesterday also was short of the expectation which might have been indulged for the eclat of the races only three of four years ago. We hope better things for the future.

On Wednesday night the 10th inst. some persons by taking two panes out of the window of Mr. Floar's sitting-room at Whissendine, effected an entrance into the house, and in all probability would have stolen a considerable quantity of the most portable articles to be found, had they not been disturbed by Mr. Floar's accidentally getting up at the time. The room in the morning was found in extreme disorder, many things having been packed up ready for removal. A tortoise-shell tea-caddie, and an India handerchief, are the only articles missing. The offenders are not yet discovered.

Oakham, June 20 – On the 18th inst. the anniversary of the ever-memorable Battle of Waterloo was celebrated by a company of friends on the Bowling-green, Oakham, by a tea party and dance, prolonged to a late hour. The spirit of the dance evinced the entire satisfaction of every one present; afterwards the gentlemen retired to a supper at the George Inn, and the remainder of the evening was spent in social conviviality. Appropriate toasts and songs proclaimed true British spirit and loyalty in the breast of every one present. The monring of the day was ushered in with ringing of bells; and a volunteer band from Oakham and Langham was in attendance during the dance and supper. The company cannot but return their warmest thanks to Sir Gerald Noel, for his kindness in allowing them the use of the Green. So much praise cannot be given to Mr. John Bullivant, the steward of the Green, for his exertions to promote the harmony and conviviality of the day.

On Friday night the old practice at Oundle of stealing poultry was revived; two persons had their whole stores of ducks stolen; and a garden was robbed of its whole crop of cabbages. And on the same night, at Gidding, nearly 20 horses were robbed of the hair from their manes and tails. So common has been the practice there, that only one of two horses in the whole parish are enjoying at this time the beautiful natural ornament of a full mane and tail, at this time of the year so useful to the poor animals.

The body of a seafaring man was found on Thursday the 19th inst. by the mate of a trading vessal, floating on the surface of the water in Long Sutton Wash. The mate and others conveyed the body to shore, and a coroner's inquest viewed it on the Saturday following, but from its putrid state, and from the grawing of the fish, not a feature could be distinguished, nor could it be ascertained to what country the deceased belonged. Two or three trifling articles were found in his pockets. Verdict, found dead in the ocean.

At Ashton, near Oundle, the house of Mr. Rippin, also that of Mr Knighton, farmers, were both broken into on Saturday night. It is remarkable that the depredators took little or nothing away: it is supposed that money was their object, as being the most portable and least easy of detection; but of any such stores the thieves were disappointed; the worthy and industrious occupiers of the houses, like many others, had no occasion to leave their cash within reach of robbers.