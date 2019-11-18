Customers are already raising their cups to Stamford’s latest cafe.

King’s Cliffe bakery opened the venue on Star Lane on Saturday, which follows on from its first cafe in King’s Cliffe, which opened last month.

Sales manager David McKensie says King’s Cliffe is first and foremost a bakery, says the 200-year-old bakery decided to open in Stamford because it has so many customers here.

Gallery1

The cafe will also be ‘slightly different’ to others in town because it will feature its own bread and pastry products, including paninis, fresh sandwiches and artisan soups.

Around five jobs have been created in the venture.

David said this week that the opening saw a steady flow of customers all day Saturday from 8am to 4pm and week days have been busy too, especially at lunchtime.

He said: “The reaction is most favourable. We are getting excellent feedback from the people of Stamford”

Among the customers, Eileen Woodward, 84 of Stamford said of the cafe/bakery: “I think it’s lovely. I adore the good service and friendly staff. It’s the best coffee in town and I will be buying some bread before I leave.”

Her son Adrian Woodward, 57, said: “We have visited the cafe in King’s Cliffe. We are big followers of the company. We love buying their bread.”