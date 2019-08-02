The latest entrant onto Stamford's dining scene - Hoppi Dorri- reports 'great feedback' from its opening gala night.

The venue in the former Prezzo officially opened to the public at 12pm today, with chef and business partner Sam Letteri, saying the tables were already full.

As reported previously, Hoppi Dorri is the creation of Sam and business partner Chris Riddle of Uffington, who is also redeveloping the nearby Otter's Pocket, also on All Saints' Place.

Sam, 39, of Uppingham, told the Mercury this afternoon: "We have a full restaurant. We opened up at 12 o'clock today."

Last night, the venue staged at opening night gala, by invitation, which was also successful.

Chris, 36, who previously ran a plastics recycling business in Bourne, and Sam, a chef who has cooked for stars including Take That, Elton John and Rihanna, have spent a 'six figure' sum on their new venture.

Though opening later than originally planned, the pair say this was to ensure everything was right.

Sam said of last night's gala opening:: "It was really good. We had great feedback. The main feedback is this is what Stamford has been crying out for. People really got what we were trying to do. People love the decor, they love the quirkiness.

"The original concept was not to be a restaurant but to be an eating experience. It wasn't just the food, service, the environment. They enjoyed the whole package we have been trying to create. That was the most pleasing part."

Sam added: "We are really, really proud. Our staff really experienced the ethos we have been trying to create and the guests appreciated what we have been trying to do. It's going to be a long road but we are very proud of what we have come up with. Now it's a case of making everyone else proud."