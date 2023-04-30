Take a look at the stories that were making the news up to 200 years ago.

25 years ago: April 24, 1998 – A bumper sum was raised at a sponsored darts day at the Albion Tavern, All Saints' Street, Stamfford. Pictured: Edith Kirby (Friends of Stamford St John Ambula nce) holding a dart board with Mark Giddings, front, as Stephen Pullinger (divisional officer, St John Ambulance) and players in the dart marathon look on.

10 years ago

April 26, 2013

A new sundial marking a society’s 50th anniversary now has pride of place at a church thanks to Heritage Lottery funding.

Work to put the new sundial up on the south parapet at All Saints’ Church in Red Lion Square, Stamford, was completed on Wednesday last week.

Stamford Civic Society won £42,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the project, which was carried out in partnership with the church, to restore the sundial on the church and replace it with the new one to mark the society’s 50th anniversary.

The old sundial has been restored and is now inside the church by the north door.

Civic society chairman Gwyneth Gibbs said: “We are absolutely delighted with the new sundial. It looks fantastic.

“The scaffolding came down on Saturday and it was so nice that it was actually sunny so we could fully appreciate it.”

The six declination curves on the sundial mark different dates from those on the original including February 6, the date of the Queen’s accession to the throne, and October 12, the date the civic society was founded 50 years ago.

South Kesteven District Counil has explained why it withdrew £4,500 of grant funding for the Stamford skatepark project.

The council promised to give the skatepark committee the money following a grant application in February 2011.

Including that grant, the committee managed to raise more than £150,000 towards the skatepark on the Recreation Ground.

It was granted final planning permission in March after a lengthy process, requiring a detailed management plan to be submitted.

But the committee and Stamford Town Council, which submitted the planning application, were disappointed to learn the district council grant had been withdrawn.

In a statement released to the Mercury and posted on the district council’s Facebook page, head of community assets Paul Stokes said the grant had expired.

He added: “Unfortunately the district-wide grant scheme was fully spent in the year 2012/13 and in any case a complete planning application had not been submitted before the deadline had passed for projects to be complete in order to qualify for the grant.

“Unfortunately, the grant scheme is not available in the current financial year.”

Members of a civic society have called for security to be tightened around a historic building after a series of thefts and break-ins.

Stamford Civic Society, working with South Kesteven District Council, have spent the last 10 years working to restore the Grade I listed St Leonard’s Priory in Priory Road, Stamford.

But their efforts are being increasingly undermined by thieves and vandals targeting the building.

Just last month a 90-year-old metal plaque giving the history of the building was stolen from an outside wall.

Society member Peter Stevens has written to the district council to ask for extra security at the site.

He said: “This is a Grade I listed building of great importance.

“It is the only Normanesque piece of architecture in the whole of Stamford and it is at serious risk.

“We had the plaque stolen. We have had people breaking in.

“We are constantly having to clear up rubbish. On a recent visit we collected 25 empty beer bottles.

“There is a bin provided so there is no excuse.”

25 years ago: April 24, 1998 – Mary Bunning, Doris and Harriet Bland and Nancie Hartoch show off some of the treats on offer at the Ryhall craft fair cake stall.

25 years ago

April 24, 1998

A pizza and pasta restaurant could replace the planned superpub in Stamford.

Stamford Town Council planning committee has discussed an application by Warrrant Investments Ltd to put an Italian restaurant on the site.

Although members were in favour of the scheme, they felt it would be less popular than the J. D. Wetherspoon pub.

Coun Sue Bishop said: “I’m amazed that they’re propsing this. I thought it would be worse than Wetherspoon’s. But I would like to see the site tidied up because it’s just dreadful.”

Warrant Investments, of Watford, have applied to change the use of the former East Midlands Electricity showrooms from retail to food and drink.

J. D. Wetherspoon applied to turn the premises into a pub, and permission was granted by SKDC in September 1997. But magistrates refused to grant a licence eight weeks ago, after strong opposition from local landlords who claimed that competition from the new pub would ruin them.

Warrant Investments spokesman Jeremy Stevens said: “The restaurant, run by Ask Central plc will occupy the ground, first and second floors, but not the lower ground floor.”

He added: “We hope this will be more popular than the previous application.”

South Kesteven District Council will make the final decision on the application.

A council officer has been left “gutted” after South Kesteven District Council decided not to give him the district’s top £65,000 job.

In a bitter debate last Thursday SKDC treasurer Chris Farmer narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to chief executive.

A committee had recommended Mr Farmer for the job when Russell Cann retires next month, but Coun Paul Genever demanded the post be advertised.

The would-be appointment had alreay been reported in the Press and council paper SKDC News.

Mr Genever urged that other candidates should be given a chance and his views were supported by Stamford councillor Philip Keddell. He said: “Advertising is best, and if Chris Farmer gets the job at least he won’t have people standing behind him saying he got the job because he’s got a mate here.”

SKDC spokesman Harry Thomas described Mr Farmer’s feelings after the meeting. Mr Thomas said: “I think it’s fair to say he is gutted.”

Stamford’s Broad Street crossing continues to be controversial and spark criticism.

Confusion has resulted in a collision between two cars.

One of the motorists involved now fears for the lives of pedestrians using the crossing unless it is made clear that the public have no right of way.

The driver stopped her vehicle to let families with young children cross the road, but another motorist, not realising she had stopped, reversed out of a parking space and hit her car.

She told the Mercury: “I think it should be in black and white to warn drivers that people may be crossing ahead, because no one knows who hads right-of-way. It’s especially dangerous for pedestrians with small children during school holidays.”

Stamford town clerk Tony Wain said: “From the beginning the town council said what was needed was a proper zebra or pelican crossing, but Lincolnshire County Council refused.

“What’s there now is what they came up with and the right of way there has always been in dispute. But we did write to the county council again a few months ago to ask for a proper crossing.”

25 years ago: April 24, 1998 – Fun day fund-raising: An unusually-attired Neil Turner helps to raise cash for the Folkingham Falcons, with the help of Julia Taylor-Kench (centre) and Katie Chapman.

50 years ago

April 27, 1973

Another £800-odd is to be donated towards keeping Stamford’s ancient charm.

That is how much the Department of the Environment’s Historic Buildings Council have given for buildings in the town under its lastest list of grants under the Stamford Town Scheme. Most of it - £578 – goes towards cost of repairs at 3 St Peter’s Street, owned by the Hon Julian Guest.

Other grants are: £230 for repairs at 32 Broad Street, for Mrs J. F. G. Eldergill; £53 for repairs at 2 Ironmonger Street, for Stamford Endowed Schools, and £35 towards repiars at 30 St Mary’s Street, for Mr R. J. T. Baker.

Stamford Borough Council and Kesteven County Council contribute jointly an equal amount towards the town scheme.

Night patrols are being carried out on a Stamford building site in a bid to stamp out petty pilfering.

For Janes, the building contractors, want to make an example of someone following a spate of thefts of doors, floorboards, bricks and bags of cement, at their Green Lane site,

They are also thinking of apointing a day-time storekeeper to keep an eye on materials.

The building company’s mini-purge on theives comes at a time when police are putting our fresh warnings about the building site raiders.

Said Mr H. Chilton, building supervisor at the Green Lane site: “These people are very difficult to catch because they operate spasmodically and sometimes it is several days before we discover something is missing.”

He added that he had become so annoyed about the thefts that he made patrols – sometimes at 11 pm – to make sure all was quiet.

Police are advising builders to keep equipment in locked compounds, or places where materials cannot easily be seen.

An official warning from the Grantham police division, which covers Stamford, says: “Periodic checks should be made after working hours and during weekends in an effort to stop this kind of theft.”

A thousand people have now signed the petition to save the Deepings Sports Complex – but they may be on the way to losing the fight before it has really begun.

For Kesteven finance committee have already made a vital but ‘hush-hush’ recommendation to the county council about the future of the complex.

Officials at the county council’s Sleaford headquarters refused to divulge any details of the recommendation.

The whole question of the £654,000 complex, which would provide facilities for just about every sport on land adjoining the Deeping Secondary School, will go before the county council on May 16.

Mr D. K.Welch, deputy treasurer for Kesteven County Council, this week clarified the position on how the scheme would be financed if it goes ahead.

South Kesteven Rural Council would have to pay £450,000 and the county council £200,000. The East Midlands Sports Council would probably give about £40,000 to help.

Officials from the rural council have had talks with the county council.

For their part, the county council have had to bear in mind that they have only £900,000 of “non-key sector” money in 1973-74 … and there are many other demands on it.

Mr Malcolm Hooley, chairman of the committee fighting to get the complex built, said this week: “We are now moving our campaign into surrounding areas, having had a big response in the Deepings.

“Remember, this complex would serve 50,000 people from the Stamford, Bourne and Peterborough areas.”

50 years ago: April 27, 1973 – Some of the seven children of Mr and Mrs P. J. Footitt (seated), their husbands and wives, at the couple's golden wedding anniversary party.

100 years ago

April 27, 1923

Dean of Stamford’s Will -The Rev. William Wathen Howard, of Worthing, formerly Dean of Stamfiord for 35 years, and in 1885 Prebendary of Lincoln Cathedral, rector of Market Deeping 1880-1910, who died on January 29th, aged 86, left estate of the gross value of £9643 1s. 11d., of which £9587 18s 3d. is net personalty. The testator left £50 to his son Percival, £10 to his sister, Mrs. Julia Frances Fagge, £25 to his godson, Cyril Thompson, and the residue of the property as to one-fourth to his son Percival, and three-fourths to his daughters Minna Harriet and Brenda Louise equally.

Is English Climate So Bad? - In a garden on Stamford a pair of canaries, which are supposed to be some-what delicate compared with British wild birds, have hatched and are rearing four fine youngers, despite the keen east winds that have been very prevalent of late. They are kept in an open-fronted cage, and are thereby subject to the severe climatic elements.

Sir L. Brassey’s Gift – Sir Leonard Brassey, M.P., has presented the Stamford Public Library with 500 volumes which will add greatly to the utility of the reference department. The majority are biographies and works of travel, though a number are fiction. It is interesting to learn that during the year ending March 31st, 35,468 books were issued from the library, showing an increase on the previous year of 1960.

The Board’s Chairman – At the annual meeting of the Stamford Board of Guardians, on Monday, the Marquess of Exeter was re-elected chairman and Mr. J. W. Coulson vice-chairman.

Sudden Death – Mr. Edward Eastland, who for some time had resided with his son-in-law, Mr. Herbert Mayes (late licensee of the Half Moon inn), at 16, St. Peter’s-street, Stamford, died suddenly on Sunday morning. Deceased, who was a native of Scotton, and was 74 years old, had been attended by Dr. Greenwood during his residence locally. He leaves a widow and one daughter to mourn their loss.

Rector’s Son Injured – On Monday a serious accident occurred at the corner of High-street and Maiden-lane, as a result of which Master David H, Wenham, son of the Rev. S. H. Wenham, of St. George’s Rectory, Stamford, received serious injuries. Master Wenham was cycling at the time, when a collision occurred with a horse-drawn coal lorry of Messrs. Williamson and Co, Ltd.,which was in charge of a man named Elijah Holden. The boy, who is only 11 years of age, fell under the lorry and sustained a severe fracture of the left leg, just above the ankle, through the rear wheel passing over it. Dr. Hawes, who was summoned to the spot, had the boy removed to the Infirmary, where he is progressing satisfactorily. Sympathy is expressed for the victim of the mishap and his parents, especially as the presnt misforture follows on a recent operation for appendicitis.

Motors Collide – On Monday morning a motor-car, driven by Mr. W. Plaskett, of Castle Bytham, and a motor-cycle, ridden by Mr. W. Burdett, signalman, Lyndon, collided on St.Peter’s-hill, near St. Peter’s Callis, Mr.. Plaskett escaped with a shaking, but Mr.Burdett had to be treated at the Infirmary for sprained leg muscles. Both vehicles were damaged.

Celebration of Victory – To celebrate the winning of the Soames Cup, Stamford Athletic Football Club on Friday held a smoking concert at their headquarters. Mr. A. E. Dixon, who presided over a good attendance, congratulated the club on its success.

150 years ago

April 25, 1873

Stamford Infirmary – By order of the Weekly Board of Governors no in-patients will be admitted after Tuesday next the 29th instant (with the exception of accidents and urgent cases) until further notice is given, in consequence of alterations which will prevent the wards from being occupied.

The Marquis and Marchioness of Exeter have left Burghley House for their town residence, 3, Grosvenor-square. With their accustomed liberality, before leaving Burghley they intimated their wish to subscribe 3 guineas to the Garland Show, which will take place on Thursday next, the 1st of Maty; 15 guineas to the Flower Show, and 10 guineas to the Poultry Show, which will be held in grounds opposite Rutland-terrace, on Tuesday the 8th July, in conjunction with the Floral and Horticultural Soceity’s show. We are requested to intimate that the schedules of premiums for each will be ready in the course of the next fortnight.

A vestry meeting for the parish of St. George was held in the National school-room, Wharf-road, Stamford, on Thursday evening the 17th. Mr. D. Bloodworth was elected churchwarden for the parish, and Mr. D. H. Cooke was appointed by the Rector. The question of adopting the open pew system, recommended by the Church Committee, formed the chief subject of discussion, and eventually it was decided by 29 to 5 that the pews in the gallery and body of the church be made free sittings. It was also resolved that the pew doors be taken off, and that all the seats be furnished with books and cushions at the expense of the church. It was further arranged that sidesmen should be appointed by the Church Committee from time to time to collect the weekly offerings, and to see that the parishioners are conveniently seated previous to divine service.

Stamford sessions, on Saturday, are likely to be maiden, there being as yet no prisoner for trial. This is extremely gratifying, especially when it is considered that for a whole year the Recorder has not been called upon to investigate a single criminal case.

Good bread has been selling at Ketton at 51/2d. the 4lb. loaf, and the price at Stamford, only four miles distant, has been 7d. The 4lb. loaf. Either the Stamford bakers have been charging too much, or the Ketton bakers have been very liberal to the consumers.

It will be seen by advertisement that Burghley Low Park is laid for hay, and with the exception of Burghley Park cricket club the privilege of playing on the grass is withdrawn until after the hay season.

Stamford Union – There was only a small attendance of Guardians at the Board meeting on Wednesday. The Clerk stated that Mr. Fleming, the Poor-law Inspector, would attend the Board on the 7th May with reference to a proposed addition to the workhouse infirmary, and also to offer advice on the subject of a medical officer of health. The relieving-officer stated that the only remaining case of small-pox on the Lings had taken a favourable turn; and it was hoped the family would shortly be able to travel with their van. It is very fortunate the temporary hospital outside the town was available when the small-pox was brought to Stamford, otherwise the malady might have proved destructive in the borough, where there is still a family unvaccinated.

200 years ago

April 25, 1823

The Governors of Oakham and Uppingham Schools, at their audit on Tuesday last, appointed Mr. J. D. Barnaby, of Emmanuel, Mr. W. St. John, of Cains, and Mr. H. Freeman, of Wadham college, late of Oakham school, and Mr. J. F.Wilkinson, of Clare hall, late of Uppingham school, Exhibitioners.

Two steam engines, of fifty-horse power each, are about to be erected for the drainage of Deeping and adjoining fens, to obviate the inconvenience felt from the present drainage-mills when there is no wind. The engines are calculated to raise 7200 cubic feet of water per minute to the height of six feet; and it is supposed will cost altogether (including attendant expenses) nearly £20,000.

In the course of Friday night last some thieves broke into the back part of the house of Mr. Jameson, on Barn-hill, Stamford, and stole four silver table-spoons, eight tea-spoons, a mustard-spoon, and a pair of tea-tongs (all marked T.E.J.); and the same offenders it is supposed, afterwards broke into the neighbouring house of the Misses Tallant, but being alarmed, decamped without stealing any thing, leaving on the premises a ladder which they had brought with them for the purpose of their depredations. A reward of £40 has been offered for their apprehension, but at present without effect.

At Folkingham sessions, of the 7th and 8th instant, the following prisoners were tried: William Hall was convicted of stealing a fowl, the property of William Briggs, and sentenced to one month’s imprisonment. George Lane (who had before appeared at the same bar for various offences) was convicted of stealing a gun, the property of James Tomlinson, and sentenced to seven years’ transportation. John Waddington and Thomas Caunt were found guilty of stealing eight bushels of barley, the property of William Dorr, and sentenced, Waddington to seven years’ transportation, and Caunt to a year’s imprisonment, the first and last week to be solitary.

A coroner’s inquest was held at Spalding on Friday last, before Samuel Edwards, Gent. Coroner, on view of the body of a child belonging to Michael Judson, of that place, who fell into a drain near his house, and was drowned before any assistance could be procured. Verdict, accidental death.

Committed to Northampton house of correction, (by the Rev. W. L. Maydwell and the Rev. Septimus Hodson, Clerks,) Sarah Smith, for twelve calendar months, for having a bastard child in February last, which is chargeable to the parish of Thrapston; (by the Rev, J. Higgm Clerk,) Ann Alderman, for three weeks, and Henry Barnet, for two clendar months, the former having lived in a lewd manner in the workhouse of Rowell, and the latter for attempting to fraudulently obtain money from the assistant overseers of that parish.

The Western entrance of Grantham church is about to be much improved, by the removal of the old houses and other buildings with which the view of it is at present obstructed. The houses fronting Swinegate, with a screed at the back of them, are to remain, but the whole of the other premises, lying between them and the church, and extending from Alms Lane to Lord Brownlow’s property, are to be pulled down (with the exception of Hurst’s charity-school), and the ground added to the church-yard. The property belonged to the College and Hurst’s charity, and has been purchased of the Corporation by the parishioners.