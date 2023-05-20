Every week we take a trip down memory lane.

25 years ago: May 22, 1998 – Bronwen Salmon, Rebecca Hadley, Toni Merryshaw and Emma South have a splashing time during the opening day of Bourne Outdoor Pool on Saturday.

10 years ago

May 17, 2013

The family of a war hero are delighted that a road sign put up in his honour has been replaced with his name spelled correctly.

The road sign in Audas Place, Stamford, was put up in November to commemorate Jack Audas, a Stamford man who died in 1942 aged 22 while serving on the aircraft carrier HMS Hermes. But the sign had been spelled Audus.

Now South Kesteven District Council has corrected the error and the new sign is in place.

The district council consulted the 19 residents on the street before changing the sign and has provided them with change of address cards.

It has also changed the address on Royal Mail’s postcose database, informed other authorities and amended the name in the Land and Property Gazetteer.

Jack Audas’ nephew Allen Audas, who is known as Algie, thanked the district council officers who have worked hard to change the sign.

He added: “We are very proud that my uncle is now remembered in such a way and this is a lasting legacy to his bravery.”

One of Stamford’s most historic building was opened on Saturday to give people the chance to see the work being done there.

Stamford Civic Society held the open day at the Grade I listed St Leonard’s Priory in Priory Road.

The society has spent the last 10 years working in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, which has the lease on the priory, to restore the building and plant bulbs and trees.

During the open day, a small dedication was held for a mulberry tree on the site.

The priory is opened only once a year and members of the society were on hand to talk to visitors about the priory and the society’s other work in the town.

An exhibition was also held on the society’s recent project to install a new sundial at All Saints’ Church in Stamford to mark the Queen’s diamond jubilee and the 50th anniversary of the society.

Civic society committee member Peter Stevens said the open day was a success.

He said: “The morning went extremely well. We had about 70 people there and had about a dozen people come across from Priory Court care home, which was very nice.

“Canon Donald Gray took a small service and did a beautiful dedication to the mulberry tree, which is doing extremely well and is a real addition to the priory.”

The team at the Rutland and Stamford Mercury have picked up the keys to their new office and are looking to move in soon.

The new office is in Cherryholt House, Cherryholt Road at the former Bowman’s building.

The Mercury is on the first floor and software company Amtech is on the ground floor.

Editor Eileen Green said: “We have been based at our offices in Sheep Market for many years and we look forward to continuing to serve readers and advertisers from our new premises.”

Andrew Leech, partner with Richardson Chartered Surveyors, which acted as agents for the landlords of the Cherryholt Road offices, said: “We were delighted to have been able to assist the Mercury with their relocation.

“The offices should prove ideal, offering bright, spacious accommodation, with parking and close to the town centre.”

Cherryholt House will also house the Mercury Archive Trust and the payroll department for Johnston Press, which owns the Mercury.

25 years ago: May 22, 1998 – All dressed up: left, John Brown (past chairman of Bourne Farmers) is pictured with Jo Cook (Help the Aged) and Joyce Burrows (British Red Cross) along with other guests at the Bourne Farmers Charity Ball on Friday.

25 years ago

May 22, 1998

When Arsenal nut Trina Dunmore missed out on tickets for the FA Cup final she knew she couldn’t give up the chance of seeing the Gunners win without a fight.

The desperate fan got on the phone to officials at Wembley to plead for a place among the 80,000 spectators at Saturday’s game with Newcastle.

The 46-year-old fan said: “I just asked ‘Do you want anyone to cut the grass – I’ll bring my own mower?’

“I even offered to cut the oranges at half-time or tidy up afterwards, but they couldn’t help me. I would have done anything for a ticket.”

A friend had promised to arrange tickets but on Wednesday told distraught Trina that the game was sold out.

Trina, of Lark Rise, Market Deeping, had been hoping to go to the game with her die-hard Arsenal daughters Helen (14) and Klare (17), and fellow fanatics David Palmer and Carl Wilkinson (both 15).

Undaunted, Trina rang Wembley, Arsenal FC, the FA’s Lancaster Gate HQ, the Referees’ Association and finally even Premiership rivals Manchester United: “I said if they had cup tickets they wouldn’t be needing them, but they didn’t see the funny side. They only laugh when they are winning.”

A new £100,000 classroom extension at Edenham C of E Primary school was officially opened on Friday.

The ceremony was performed by Peter Makeham, of the Department for Education and Employment, who was joined by guest, including the Baroness Willoughby de Eresby who invited him to unveil a commemorative plaque.

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Robert Hardy MA, gave a blessing, followed by Fay Carter, headteacher, giving a vote of thanks to those who helped with the scheme.

Pupils then entertained guests with a musical performance.

The two storey building, which includes toilets and storage areas, has been funded through the Government’s New Deal for Schools initiative and by school governors.

Miss Carter said: “The new classroom is wonderful and it’s proving to be a much better working environment than the mobile building we had before.”

Concern is mounting over a controversial scheme to place a caravan site on the shores of Rutland Water near Lyndon.

Rutland branch of the Council for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE) is calling for plans to be refused.

It says the project would create a precedent, cause too much traffic at the Lyndon turn, and would be a commercial site outside the designated area.

The plans involving a change of use for the agricultural land at Lyndon Top Farm to a caravan site have been submitted by land owner Richard Bee and have caused a storm of debate.

The site is situated next to the Rutland Water Nature Reserve, just off the road between Manton and Edith Weston.

Chairman of Rutland branch of CPRE Roger Chandler said: “We can’t afford to pursue a policy of becoming a backwater, but we don’t believe Rutland is doing this by maintaining a policy of contained commercialisation within the Structure Plan Policy.”

He says that while Rutland wants and needs to encourage tourists to the county this cannot be done at the expense of the area. Mr Chandler said the CPRE considers the applicant to be well intentioned as he had made provision to screen the site with trees.

But he says CPRE members are worried because the proposed development would not be the first exception to plans being granted outside the designated area as there is already existing outline planning permission for a golf course on the same site.

50 years ago: May 18, 1973 – Mr Geoff Martin, chairman of the Stamford Round Table, hands over the keys of the new WRVS Ford Escort estate car bought by the Table. Receiving them is Mrs W. Michelsen, Stamford Central Organiser.

50 years ago

May 18, 1973

Police stepped up their hunt for a gang of “daylight robbers” this week after a daring raid on a Stamford store.

The gang are thought to be behind a string of recent shop thefts in Grantham, Louth and Stamford.

And as investigations were intensified this week, police warned shopkeepers in the town to make sure they were not the next victims.

The raiders made their latest strike in the crowded Stamford High Street store of W. H. Smith on Saturday afternoon.

Two of them deliberately sidetracked the shop assistants while another grabbed four cash bags containing £269 from behind a counter.

The men made a hurried exit and aroused the suspicion of other assistants.

Within seconds the theft was discovered. Manager Mr L. F. James and an assistant chased down the street hoping to spot the thieves … but it was too late.

Said Mr James: “It was a very professional job. I think they had quite a nerve to just come in like that and walk out with the money.”

Pop promoter Ken Cox warned this week that youngsters could be cheated of seeing top name pop groups in Bourne if he was “messed about” too much by the local council.

The warning followed Bourne Urban Council’s move to give all organisations a chance of booking the Corn Exchange for Saturday evenings from April 20 to December 31 next year.

Previously there had been arguments over the “block booking” of the exchange by Mr Cox’s Dawn Promotions outfit.

This week Mr Cox, who has brought groups like Hot Chocolate, Gary Glitter, and Jimmy James and the Vagabonds to Bourne, said he thought there was feeling against him in the town.

But he had given £20 of revenue each week to the council and given Bourne, top name pop entertainment.

Said Mr Cox: “I could always take my business somewhere else, even though I don’t want to do that.

“The council have told me that the Corn Exchange is losing money and, let’s face it, I have been able to give them regular Saturday bookings – even in the normally dead months of June to October.

“So I wouldn’t be very happy if I found a lot of the Saturdays in the popular winter months suddenly taken up with other bookings because of this latest decision.”

Anxious residents at Castle Bytham have mounted a protest petition over flooding dangers to their homes.

They are worried because water in the High Street in times of heavy rainfall has left the walls of their houses damp.

And now the 34 protestors, who live in about 15 houses in High Street, Pinfold Road, and Heathcote Road, think the situation could get alarmingly worse.

For Kesteven County Council have given the go-ahead to build 16 homes in the high part of the village.

This will mean all rainfall being concentrated into six soakaways and being taken underground to boost the water level even further.

Leader of the campaign, county and rural councillor Mr John Pope told the Mercury: “This will mean that 18 of the 24 inches of rain water in a year, which is normally evaporated, will be taken straight underground.

He claims South Kesteven Rural Council in 1971 decided that they would allow no surface water soakaways on estates in Castle Bytham because of the flood dangers. This decision had not been rescinded.

25 years ago: May 22, 1998 – Nearly done: Members and leaders of the 6th Stamford Scouts with their Stamcamp Trophy.

100 years ago

May 18, 1923

In A Merciful Cause – A jumble sale at the Red Triangle Hut, on Saturday, in aid of the Stamford auxiliary of the St. John Ambulance Association, raised about £7. The arrangements were made by Mr. W. R. Newell, the secretary, and other willing helpers.

Road Accident – A nasty accident occurred on Saturday in Priory-road, Stamford, when a motor car and cyclist collided. The accident happened at about 11 a.m. A Corporation employee, named John Gutteridge, who resides in Exeter’s-court, was returning by cycle from duty at the sewerage works, when a motor car, driven by Chas. F. Rapson, tea merchant, Stanmore, Middlesex, approached from behind, and, in the effort to pass the cyclist, collided with the bicycle, and hurled Gutteridge to the ground with considerable force. Gutteridge was immediately conveyed to the Infirmary, where he was detained overnight, suffering from injuries to his head and right hand, and also from shock and bruises to the body. The bicycle was completely smashed.

A Fractured Leg – An unfortunate accident occurred on Monday, whereby Mrs. Townsend, of Peterborough sustained a fractured leg. When leaving Mrs. Barton’s cafe in St. Mary’s-street, Stamford, Mrs. Townsend slipped and fell down the steps. She was conveyed to the Stamford Infirmary immediately, where it was found she had sustained a compound fracture of the leg, one of the bones protruding from the limb. All that was possible was done for the unfortunate sufferer, who, under the care of the House Surgeon and staff, is making satisfactoru progress. Mrs. Townsend formerly resided in Stamford.

Municipal Bowling Green – The annual meeting to make arrangements in connection with the municipal bowling green for the ensuing season was held in Stamford Town Hall, on Wednesday evening, the Mayor (Mr. J. W. Pepper) presiding over a large attendance. The report showed that during the past year an adverse balance of over £19 had been practically wiped out. It was decided that the usual competitiosn for the handicap cup and the knock-out cup be held this year. Hearty thanks were passed to the Mayor for the use of the Hall and for presiding.

Bourne

Improved Trade At May Fair – The second of the spring fairs was held at Bourne on Thursday. There was a large attendance and plenty of stock on offer, and trade was better than a month ago. Good cattle made quite as good, or even better, prices than at the farm stock sales in the early spring. The prices realised for cattle were about as follows: Three-year-old bullocks up to £28, two-and-a-half-year-old steers up to £25, two-year-old steers and heifers up to £20, and younger beasts up to £15 according to age and condition.

Hospital Cup – The final of this competition was played on the Abbey Lawn grounds on Saturday, in the presence of some 700 spectators. The competiting teams were Bourne and Morton, and the game ended in a victory for Bourne by 3 goals to 0. The Cup was subsequently presented by Mr. A. E. K. Wherry, the president of the Hospital Committee and medals to the winners and runners-up.

British Legion – On Friday evening a poorly attended meeting of ex-service men was held in the Ex-Service Men’s Club-room, to consider a proposal of forming a branch of the British Legion at Bourne. After discussion it was decided to postpone the further consideration of the matter till the end of September.

25 years ago: May 22, 1998 – Online: Rear – Headteacher John Williams with members of the Parents Support Group, Joanne Franks, David Smith, Joanne Kippen and Hazel Murray; middle – Heidi Elliott (10), Oliver Franks (3), Suzanne Dipple (10), Samantha Curtis (10) and Stacey Hewitt (10); front – Karen Rand, from the Parents Support Group with Louise Dalby (10).

150 years ago

May 16, 1873

Stamford and Rutland Savings Bank – The second quarterly meeting of the year was held at the Bank today (Thursday), Rev. D. E. Jones in the chair, when the securities and accounts were examined and audited. The receipts from depositors amounted to £2479 15s. 1d. in 410 sums, against £2993 8s. 4d. in 397 sums for the corresponding quarter of last year. The withdrawals amount to £3785 8s. 4d in 185 sums, against £4690 17s 10d. in 201 sums for the corresponsing quarter of last year.

The Stamford race meeting, which had been announced to be held on the 19th and 20th of June, the same days as the Hampton summer meeting, is now announced to take place on the 24th and 25th of July, the days immediately following the Huntingdon fixture.

A meeting of the shareholders in the Stamford Freehold Land Society was held on Friday evening last, when the following officers were appointed, viz, Mr. J. F. Bentley, president; Mr. F. D. Nutt, treasurer; Messrs. Laxton and English, solicitors; and Mr. G. Bean, secretary pro tem; bankers, the Midland Banking Company. A provisional committee of twelve persons was formed to prepare the rules of the society. They were also instructed to meet the committee of the Land Society formed in conjuction with the Building Society to ascertain whether an arrangement can be made for amalgamating the two societies. Already 90 persons have taken shares.

Concealment of Birth – On Wednesday the 7th an inquest was held at the Blue Bell public-house, Pickworth, before Mr. Keal, coroner, on the body of the illegitimate child of Priscilla Parker, a singlewoman, living with her parents at that village. It appears that for some time the neighbours had been aware of the girl being enceinte, and not having seen her about for a day or two, on Monday the 28th ult. one of them asked her mother how she was. The latter then stated that her daughter had been confined, and that the child was no bigger than a rat or a kitten. A week went by, and the child not having been either seen or heard, Mr. Hayes, overseer of the poor, communicated with the police. The officer stationed at Ryhall went to Pickworth, and was told the child died soon after it was born, and had been buried by the girl’s father in a hovel in the garden. The man said when his daughter was about to be confined he wanted to send for a neighbour, but his wife would not let him, remarking that she could manage the job herself. The officer having ascertained where the body was buried dug it up, and found it to be that of a full-grown child. On the day the inquest was held Mr. Seaton, surgeon, of Oakham, made a post mortem examination of the body. He said there was a small wound on the back of the head, but it was not sufficient to cause death: the umbilical cord was not tied, but the child did not appear to have bled. There were no marks of violence, nor anything to lead to the belief that the child had been suffocated; not was there anything whereby he could account for death. The jury therefore, under the direction of the coroner, returned an open verdict.

25 years ago: May 22, 1998 – Top draw: Bryan Gibson, medium (centre) is pictured with, from left, Brian Lamyman, Donna Stewart, Dave Stewart and Olga Mayse of the Bourne Spiritualist Organisation before the start of his spiritual evening.

200 years ago

May 16, 1873

It will be seen by an advertisement in the preceding page, that at a meeting held yesterday at the ancient town of Crowland, it was resolved to revive the weekly market there, and to celebrate such revival with considerable festive solemnity on Thursday next. At the meeting yesterday for merely organizing the plan, there were several hundred very capital sheep and many beasts, sent from the farms in the neighbourhood, and they met with ready sale.

Leicester cheese fair on Tuesday was thinly supplied with prime dairies, which sold at advanced prices; 59s. to 60s. may be considered a fair quotation. Prime old cheese fetched as high as 65s. Good dry cheese was much enquired after.

John Groom, Joseph Peart, and William Griffin, of the parish of Castor, in the liberty of Peterboro’, were last Tuesday afternoon set publicly in the stocks for three hours, for playing at marbles on the Lord’s day, in the time of divine service.

On Thursday the 8th inst. an inquest was held, at the Nag’s Head in Boston, before J. H. Hollway, Gent. coroner for the borough, on the body of Mr. Rd. Bottoms, a waterman, who died suddenly about one o’clock that morning. Verdict, died of suffocation in consequence of drinking too freely.

On Wednesday morning, at five o’clock, there was a fall of snow at Stamford, which continued for a few minutes.

Master Hubard, the extraordinary little boy, of whom our correspondent at Lynn furnished us with an account three weeks ago, made his debut here on Wednesday, and has given some very satisfactory proofs of his truly astonishing and interesting talent. His cuttings in paper are beautiful, his portraits of the human face and figure as well as of animals are faithful in the extreme, and the spirit, elegance, and rapidity of his execution, surprise and delight every body.

The Stamford Gas Light Bill was read a third time and passed in the Houe of Commons on Wednesday.

On Saturday night last, between 10 and 11 o’clock, the driver and guard of the Edinburgh upward mail-coach, found lying in the road within half a mile after passing Alconbury Hill, Hunts, a man who on examination proved to be dead: about half a mile further on, they overtook an empty waggon without a driver, and soon after met two men, to whom they related the circumsance: these turned round the horses of the waggon, and when they came to the body, lifted it into the vehicle and conveyed it to Huntingdon. The deceased proved to be a man of the name of Bull, a servant to Mr. Pumfrett, brewer, and had been to Stamford with a load of beer. On Tuesday Mr. Pearson, the coroner of the district, held an inquest on the body. Although no marks of violence, external or internal, appeared, yet, from some suspicious circumstances, the Jury were induced to return only a general verdict of found dead.