Home   News   Article

Take a virtual tour of part of Stamford with Philippa Massey at Stamford Arts Centre on Tuesday

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 17 February 2020

Philippa Massey will take you on a virtual walk following the southern line of Stamford's medieval town walls, from St Paul’s Gate on the east to St Peter’s Gate on the west, at Stamford Arts Centre on Tuesday, February 18.

Philippa Massey talks - From Brazenose Lane to the Bastion starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5 (£4.50) from www.stamfordartscentre.com

Brownlow Terrace is on the virtual walk
Brownlow Terrace is on the virtual walk
Read more
EducationEventsNostalgiaStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE