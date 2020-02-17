Philippa Massey will take you on a virtual walk following the southern line of Stamford's medieval town walls, from St Paul’s Gate on the east to St Peter’s Gate on the west, at Stamford Arts Centre on Tuesday, February 18.

Philippa Massey talks - From Brazenose Lane to the Bastion starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5 (£4.50) from www.stamfordartscentre.com

Brownlow Terrace is on the virtual walk