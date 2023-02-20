A community bike ride will help armed forces cadets raise funds for an expedition.

The ride starts from Stamford Welland Academy, Green Lane, on Sunday, April 16 at 10am and finishes with a barbecue.

Two cadets from Stamford Welland Academy Combined Cadet Force wrote to the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s president John Nowell asking for financial support for their Borneo expedition.

Stamford Welland Academy cadets get involved in plenty of community events

The ride will involve cadets and the community in the fundraising by charging adults £15, with places £5 for youngsters and under-12s free.

For a entry form and map email stamfordbikechallenge@gmail.com