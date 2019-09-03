The first Bourne CiCLE Festival took place on Saturday and Sunday with thousands of people lining the streets and roads of all the courses as cyclists of all ages and abilities took part.

The Bourne Wheeler's Sportive kicked the weekend off on Saturday morning, followed by the elite women's race that was won by Emily Nelson.

On the Sunday, the women took centre stage again in a team time trial won by RST in a time of 59 minutes, before the elite men's race which Damien Clayton won.

