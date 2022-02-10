Home   News   Article

Snowdrop planting to take place on Stamford Recreation Ground

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 16:00, 10 February 2022

Snowdrop planting in memory of loved ones will be taking place at Stamford Recreation Ground.

The event, which began in 2018, is open to all and is being organised by Stamford in Bloom, the town council and MindSpace, Stamford.

The aim is to grow an ever-increasing display of snowdrops on the Rec while helping to remember people who have died.

Anyone wishing to take part should meet by The Shack on Recreation Ground Road at 11am on Sunday, March 6.

