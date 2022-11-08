A town takeaway's food is 'from the gods', according to a social media food reviewer.

On a recent trip to Zorba in Broad Street, Stamford the man behind the account Food Review Club, Matthew Davies-Binge, was impressed with the food.

He took a trip to the takeaway a few years ago and awarded them a score of 9.

Zorba Stamford

But impressed by their improvements he upped it to 9.4.

In a video of the review, he branded the chicken doner as 'from the gods'.

Adding: "I can't even describe how good that is.

"It's tender, really rich yet so yummy."

The reviewer shares his food finds with his 367,000 followers on TikTok and 96,000 on Instagram.

Zorba is also known for its TikTok fame having gone viral multiple times for its creative videos.

He praised Zorba for caring about its customers, describing it as 'genuinely elite'.