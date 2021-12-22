The owner of a takeaway is giving the gift of a smile this Christmas.

Gihan Kaia, owner of Zorba Stamford and King's Barber, is offering food, work and free hair cuts to people in need this festive period as part of his mission to support the community.

He said: "It's nice to help people who can't afford it.

The Zorba Stamford team

"It's a small thing for me but a big thing for people who are struggling.

"Locally it's a rich town but it's still got a few people who struggle.

"It keeps them happy which makes me happy, especially putting a smile on the kids' faces."

No stranger to helping others, Gihan is involved with many charities in the town, and last week gave out 10 vouchers for food and haircuts as well as 30 present bags during the festive period.

Throughout the pandemic, he has been continuing to support those who are struggling with free food from his takeaway in Broad Street, and is encouraging other business owners to do the same.

"I do it so much, anyone who writes to me I accept it straight away," he said.

"People should give out as much as possible if they can afford it.

"In covid times everyone is struggling."

Ryan Tarrant, a golf professional, was offered a job with Zorba by Gihan throughout the pandemic to 'keep his head above water'.

Ryan wants to see Gihan recognised for how much he supports the community and 'always takes care of workers that are employed by public services'.

Those in need of a free haircut, food or a job should contact Gihan by direct message on Zorba's social media accounts.