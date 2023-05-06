We take a stroll down memory lane, thanks to support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

May 3, 2013

A skatepark supporter has called on the community to help make up a funding shortfall after a council withdrew a £4,500 grant.

50 years ago: May 4, 1973 – Pictured crowning the May Queen at Bourne United Reformed (former Congregational) church, on Tuesday, is Mrs. I. Scrimshaw. Linda Parrish is queen and her page is Sarah Cliffe.

John Judge, 81, was disappointed to read in last week's Mercury that South Kesteven District Council had decided not to extend the deadline for a communities grant offered to the Stamford Skatepark Project in 2011.

Plans to build a skatepark on the Recreation Ground were delayed while various issues were resolved but the park was eventually granted final planning approval by councillors in March.

But council officers then told the skatepark committee the deadline for the grant had expired at the end of 2011 and the money had been spent elsewhere.

John, of Brooke Avenue, has been a skatepark committee member for five years. He decided to donate £100 to help make up the difference and has urged others to do the same.

He said: “A promise is a promise, irrelevant of obstacles in the way.

“Money which was given and accepted in all good faith should have been honoured and ring-fenced.”

Staff at a fast food restaurant are concerned youngsters who are using derelict land to skateboard could be seriously injured.

McDonalds's business manager Spencer Rollings discovered young people had been using the former Mirlees Blackstones site behind the restaurant in Ryhall Road, Stamford, on Monday night.

Mr Rollings chased the youths onto the land when he discovered them searching through the restaurant bins.

He was shocked to discover the land covered in piles of rubbish but while there, he noticed several open manhole covers and huge craters full of water, as well as a makeshift skatepark.

Staff are worried one of the youths could be seriously injured if they continue trespassing on the land.

People manager at the restaurant Cheryl Carter said: “I'd say these kids were aged between 10 and 14 and they had made themselves a little skateboard park with ramps and a shelter.

“We don't blame them for doing that because they are just looking for something to do but we are all really worried they could get hurt.”

Rotary club members are hoping for a good turnout at a garden show as they look to raise as much as possible for two good causes.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's has settled on the garden show idea as its big fundraising event this year.

The show will take place on the Meadows on Sunday next week and will support two charities.

The first is the Make A Wish Foundation, which helps grant wishes for children with terminate illnesses.

And the second cause is Send A Cow, a charity that help impoverished families in Africa.

The charity gives an animal to a family or tribe in need and send experts out to teach them how to farm and live off the land.

Rotarian George Hetherington said: “The charity is a wonderful thing.

“How much better to do that than give them a well that they can't repair when it breaks down?”

The theme of the show is “inspiring gardening for all” and the club hopes to see gardeners of all abilities come along.

Gardening expert, author and broadcaster Daphne Ledward will be available to answer questions at the event.

Daphne is an expert in all things horticultural and will offer advice along with a panel of gardening experts. She will also be carrying out demonstarations during the day.

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – High note: The cast of Happy Days Are Here Again rehearsing for the show.

25 years ago

May 1 1998

An Ice Age elephant unearthed in the Deepings is now on temporary display at Peterborough Museum.

Visitors can see people working on the bones in one of the galleries before the monster find goes on long-term display next year.

Fossilised bones 117,000 years old were found by Mercury editorial assistant Pauline Dawn, and her husband Alan, during a visit to the Ennemix gravel quarry at Deeping High Bank in July 1996.

The Stamford couple are amateur geologists and are secretary and chairman of Stamford and District Geological Society. They were with the rest of the group when they discovered the bones.

Now 25 per cent of the elephant, known as palaeoloxodon antiquus, has been recovered the bones are being prepared in one of the gallaries at the Museum until this summer. Alan is a volunteer at Peterborough Museum, and is working on the conservation of the bones.

Stamford has the best ladies' loos in South Lincolnshire – and that's official.

Public toilets all over South Lincolnshire were checked out by Women's Institute members and the findings published in April's newsletter.

Patricia Munday co-ordinated the survey for Lincolnshire South Federation of Women's Institutes.

All aspects of the toilets, including lighting, maintenance, size and other facilities offered, were checked.

Members were potty about Stamford's Red Lion Square toilets, which came top of the survey, while the worst three, in Grantham, fell below bog standard.

In her report Mrs Munday said: “While we accept vandalism isn't just peculiar to Lincolshire and is a nationwide problem, one cannot put all the problems down to vandalism. Size, nowhere to put one's handbag or shopping bag, washing and drying facilities, lack of toilet rolls and sanitary items, let alone unpleasant smells were all factors.

“The toilets covered in the survey in the main are far too small, and in lots of cases the cleanliness of some of the premises leaves a lot to be desired.”

Move over Glen Hoddle – stormin' Norman Winchester from Oakham is kicking off England's World Cup battle in France.

However, Norman and his highly-trained team will not be gracing pitches but patrolling the French roads. He will be part of the RAC patrol service team to help stranded motorists during the month-long footie-fest.

Team boss Norman has hand-picked his team of 11 key-players from a squad of 1,400 professional RAC service patrols.

And he says he has already been putting the team through its paces and plans to take them across the Channel early to get them acclimatised.

He said: “On Saturday June 6 we will use the Le Mans 24 hour race as a warm-up. So we will be on hand to provide assistance for motorists before the match season kicks off with Scotland v Brazil match in Paris four days later.”

Norman plans to play a sweeper system so the main RAC team will be focused in Paris and Marseille – where England will kick off their campaign on Monday June 15 against Tunisia.

Then he will use two strikers playing deep in Bordeaux and Toulouse, the venues for Scotland and England's second matches against Norway and Romania.

Norman said: “The biggest headache has been cutting through all the red tape so we can work on the roadside without failing foul of the French law.

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – Preparing to do battle are St George and the Dragon at Rutland Water Tourist Information Centre.

50 years ago

May 4, 1973

Hundreds of Oakham schoolgirls fell in love yesterday – with the Duke of Edinburgh.

They crowded the streets outside the Sixth Form College cheering and waving as he left after a whistle-stop hour-long tour of Rutland's participants in his award scheme.

Many of them jostled for places on the kerbside to get a good view as the distinguished Royal visitor piloted his helicopter as it took off for Corby.

And after it was all over the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Col T. C. S. Haywood, told the Mercury: “I think it went off splendidly.

“The timing turned out to be just right and the director of the award scheme told me that the Duke was very impressed by the show Rutland put on for him.”

Right on schedule at 9.45 am four plush black cars glided up the college driveway and out stepped the smiling Duke, wearing a trendy orange tie with his grey suit and cream shirt.

He was introduced to dignitaries outside the foyer. They included Rutland's vice-lieutenant (Lt D. J. Davenport-Handley), county council chairman, the Earl of Gainsborough, and clerk Mr. A. Bond, Oakham Urban chairman (Coun W. M. Gregg), and college head Dr P. Happe.

Then it was off to meet the people who make the award scheme in Rutland what it is … the 200 participants themselves.

The first stage of the million-pound council house modernisation scheme in Stamford is complete – and has provided a majority of satisfied tenants.

Work on the massive 600-house programme began in early February in Tolesthorpe Square.

Mrs J. Atkinson, who lives at No 13, was one of the first tenants to have their homes modernised – and, like the rest of the tenants from the Square, she is delighted with her “new look” house.

She said: “The council have done a marvellous job, and I'm very pleased with the result. I'm especially happy with the bigger kitchen because now I have more room to move.

Mrs Atkinson praised the council for their help when the family had to move into temprary accommodation while their house was being modernised. “They were very helpful and everything went smootly,” she said.

It seems that Stamford's pedestrian precinct is here to stay – but moves are afoot to get rid of the traffic trouble-spots it has caused.

After the six months trial which ended on April 1 the borough council are now talking of working out a scheme to give the precinct trees, flowers, seats and other features to give it a more permanent look.

And the council decided, on Tuesday, to keep the precinct sealed off to traffic 24 hours a day instead of the present 8 am to 6 pm arrangement.

Loading for goods vehicles is to be allowed at any time except between 10 am and 4 pm – but vehicles must keep to a 10 mph limit.

The limit was proposed by Coun R. J. R. Seamer who said that children coming out of school around 4 pm were in danger because of vehicles being let in at that hour.

“Some of the traffic has very little consideration for them,” he told the council.

Ald J. F. Cutting, chairman of the highways committee, said: “We think that the precinct should become a permanent feature of the town.

“When we have a quite attractive precinct surely it will be taking us back to the years perhaps none of us can remember when the town centre was like a community centre – the ladies can shop and the men can stop to talk.”

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – Some of the Barnack residents who were involved in cleaning up the village

100 years ago

May 4, 1923

Burghley House Closed – Owing to unavoidable circumstances, the Marquess of Exeter has been obliged to close Burghley-house to the public until further notice.

Former Vicar's Will – The late Rev. Richard Meddings, Rector at the time of his death of Lee, Kent, and formerly Vicar of All Saints, Stamford, left estate of the gross value of £5181.

Royal Wedding Celebrations – On Thursday, under the auspices of the 1st Stamford Company of the Girl Guides, and the local branch of the British Legion, a very successful social and Cinderella dance was brought off in the Y.M.C.A. hut. The place was tastefully decorated, and there was a large attendance, both in the afternoon and at the dance. The afternoon was devoted to the children, when tea was served to a large gathering of juveniles. The Mayor and Mayoress (Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Pepper) were present, and later cut a large wedding cake provided in honour of the Royal wedding, slices being distributed to those present. A most enjoyable time was spent.

The Popular “Jumble” - A very successful jumble sale, organised by a committee of the Young People's Union, was held at the Albert hall, Stamford, on Thursday, in aid of the Congregational Organ fund. There was a large attendance and games, &c., enlivened the proceedings, while teas were also served. Over £17 was realised.

Building Society – The 50th annual meeting of the Stamford Permanent Benefit Building Society was held on Friday evening, at the Odd-Fellows' hall, Mr. Jas. Ringham presiding. In presenting the report, the Chairman referred sympathetically to the loss the Society had sustained through the death of the late chairman (Mr. R. W. Dodman). Mr. A. R. Green and Mr. W. A. Coulson were re-elected directors, and Mr. C. Joyce was appointed to the vacant seat on the board. Mr. J. Stephenson as re-appointed auditor, and Mr. W. Pywell surveyor. The accounts showed that at the end of the year the balance at the bank was £730 6s. 11d. During the year six advances had been made, totalling £1150. Repayments during the year amounted to £1327 14s.

Bourne

Result of Bazaar – The financial result of the bazaar held last week on behalf of the Bourne Swimming Club resulted in £160 being raised towards the reduction of the debt of £250.

Hospital Deficit – At the monthly meeting of the Bourne Rural Council, on Thursday, the hospital committee reported that the income for the past year had been £562, and the expenses, including loan and interest, and the new block of buildings, were £834. The deficiency was £272 as against £374 in the previous year. The cost of the hospital was 43/4d per head of the population and the total cost a fraction of 1d. rate. The Committee recommended a resolution of approval of the matron's and other officers' services which had resulted in economies during the year.

Slipes Letting – On Monday evening the annual letting of the slipes took place in the Church-lane. Mr. H. Driffill was again the auctioneer and there was a good company present. The North Fen slipe was let to Mr. Needhan, of Bourne, for £10; Spreckley's slipe, South Fen, to Mr. Benj. Bell, for £5 15s.; Brudenell's slipe, South Fen, £11 also to Mr. Bell. They were let to the 31st of October next.

50 years ago: May 4, 1973 - Digging for Roman and Saxon remains in the garden of Elm Lea, Castor, are (from left) Linda Cooke, Glen Brown and Kevin Hutchings.

150 years ago

May 2, 1873

At an adjourned vestry meeting, held at St. Martin's church, Stamford, on the 29th inst., to consider a proposal to restore the church clock, it was resolved that it is desirable to have a new clock, with dials facing south and west, and that the parishioners be appealed to for the necessary funds. The estimated cost is £120.

The train arrangements this month afford facilities for later travelling from the North to Stamford than has previously existed. Passengers from Lincoln via Honington have hitherto had to leave the county town at 1.45: they can now leave as late as 5.55, and passengers from Sleaford as late as 6.42, and arrive at Stamford at 8.35. No arrangements have yet been made for a Sunday train to Stamford. If the Town Council, at the quarterly meeting on Tuesday next, would agree to memorialise the directors the movement would be useful. It was the intention of one member of the Council to bring forward the question, but he will be unavoidably absent from the quarterly meeting.

Accidents – On Thursday the 24th, a lad named Geo. Goode, of Ketton, whilst attempting to get into a cart fell and fractured one of his thighs. On Saturday, whilst working at Ketton stone pits, Henry Brown sustained a simple fracture of both bones of one leg, caused by a quantity of earth falling upon him. On Monday another accident from a similar cause happened at the same pits. In this instance Matthew Barwell, a labourer, sustained a compound fracture of one leg. All the injured men have been received into the Stamford Infirmary, and are doing well.

A new American organ is to be opened on the 22d inst, (Ascension-day), at Tinwell church, and the Dean of Stamford has consented to preach a sermon on the occasion. The choir is to be strengthened by the assistance of friends, and the organ presided over by Mr Nicholson, organist of St. Michael's church, Stamford.

At an auction sale, by Messrs. Richardson, at the Stamford Hotel, on Tuesday evening, the house No. 11, Rutland-terrace, the property of the late Mrs. Cutler, was knocked down to Mr. Evans for £905. A cottage in Foundry-road was bought by Mr. James Scholes for £82. Four small tenements in St. George's-street, belonging to Mr. Reedman, were offered for sale but not sold, the biddings not reaching the reserve price.

A number of farm labourers in the villages of Barnack, Bainton, and Helpstone, having become unsettled by the harangues of the itinerant agitators, have demanded of their masters a rise of one shilling a week on their wages. Most of the men are now earning 15s., and we believe on the majority of farms the employers have declined to accede to the demand, and have told the labourers they may leave if so disposed. A general strike is not anticipated, as many of the labourers have refrained from joining in the application.

Market Deeping – The Fires in Langtoft Fen – Mary Jane Thorpe, servant of Mr. Gee, who was arrested on suspicion of wilfully causing the two fires which occurred on the 12th and 20th ult. on Mr. Gee's farmstead, commonly called “Twopenny Cut,” was examined before the Magistrates at Bourn on the 24th ult. The evidence adduced against her being all circumstantial, it was not thought sufficiently strong to commit her for trial at the assizes. She was therefore set at liberty.

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – Stamford and Bourne District Scouts take part in the annual St George's Day parade.

200 years ago

May 2, 1873

On Saturday last, Charles Philip Wilson, a native of Ireland, was committed to the gaol of this town as a vagrant, under the new Act, being found vending songs and improper publications: he is also charged with a violent assualt upon two constables, who had much difficulty in securing him; previously to which his conduct had been very disorderly. It appears from his statement that he was a few years since employed as a clerk under an officer high in the Commissariat department, now resident in this neighbourhood. He is a fine-looking young man, and from his manner and conversation there can be no doubt of his having received such an eduation as should to have placed him much above his presernt condition in society. He says he has a wife and two children at Leicester.

On Wednesday night the 23d ult. an inquest was held in St. Martin's, Stamford Baron, by Wm. Hopkinson, Gent. coroner, on the body of Wm. Pitman, wool-winder, about 50 years of age, who on the same evening dropped down in a fit at the back of the George inn, and died in a few minutes. Verdict, by visitation of God. On Monday last an inquest was held at Thorpe-by-Water near Uppingham, on the body of Mr. Redshaw, farmer, of that place, who terminated his existence by hanging himself in the morning of that day. Verdict, lunacy. The deceased had been in a low state of mind for a short time previously to the melancholy catastrophe.

On Thursday the 24th ult. John Askew, of Liddington, Rutland, a notorious poacher, was convicted before G. Fludyer, Esq. of Ayston, of killing a hare on Christmas-day last, on the Manor of Stoke Dry, and was sentenced to three months imprisonment in Oakham gaol, in default of bail. Much difficulty had arisen in bringing the offender to justice.

The neighbourhood of Thrapston has been for a long time infested with a gang of house-breakers and general robbers,who carried on their system of plunder, and of passing base money, to such an extent that it was deemed necessary to send for a Bow-street officer. He has been there for some time; and at length, through his well-arranged plans, an explosion has burst upon the fraternity of thieves, several of whom have been already committed to Northampton county gaol, and others await the necessary examinations.

The fair at Market Harborough on Tuesday was very numerously attended with cattle, which, we understand, in general met with rather a dull sale. Good fat ones were scarce, and sold well.

Uppingham Association

Twenty Guineas Reward.

Whereas some person or persons, on Sunday night the 20th of April instant, feloniously Stole from a Farm-yard in the parish of Preston, in the county of Rutland,

A Bay Nag Horse,

The property of the Reverend Henry Shield, about fifteen hands and an inch high, without any white marks except saddle spots, rough in his coat and in good conditiuon, the hair chafed off by the collar at both points of the shoulders, having been used to draw in harness; his shape thick set and full of bone, cut tail, and about eight years old.

Notice is hereby given, that any person or persons giving information so that the offender or offenders may be convicted, shall, on such conviction, receive a reward of Ten Guineas from Mr. Shield, and a further reward of Ten Guineas from the Treasurer of the Uppingham Association. Bentley Warren,

Treasurer & Secretary,

Uppingham, 23d April, 1823.

Picture captions

50 years ago: May 4, 1973 – Everyone wants to see the Duke of Edinburgh as he marches out of Rutland Sixth Form College at the end of Thursday's visit. Colonel T. C. S. Haywood, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, is on the left. See story in 50 Years Ago.

50 years ago: May 4, 1973 – Pictured crowning the May Queen at Bourne United Reformed (former Congregational) church, on Tuesday, is Mrs. I. Scrimshaw. Linda Parrish is queen and her page is Sarah Cliffe.

50 years ago: May 4, 1973 - Digging for Roman and Saxon remains in the garden of Elm Lea, Castor, are (from left) Linda Cooke, Glen Brown and Kevin Hutchings.

50 years ago: May 4, 1973 – Journalist Mr Nigel Lawson (left) with Supper Club president Aldeman A.L. Nichols and Mrs Nichols.

50 years ago: May 4, 1973 – An audience of about 250 attend the opening of TG 73 (Townswomen's Guild)

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – High note: The cast of Happy Days Are Here Again rehearsing for the show.

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – Some of the Barnack residents who were involved in cleaning up the village last week.

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – Music time: Pupils at Market Deeping County Primary School try out guitars and recorders they received as part of the Co-op Music for Schools Campaign.

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – Stamford and Bourne District Scouts take part in the annual St George's Day parade.

25 years ago: May 1, 1998 – Preparing to do battle are St George and the Dragon at Rutland Water Tourist Information Centre.