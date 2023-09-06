Art enthusiasts are being treated to a month-long exhibition.

The work of 20 artists is now on display at the Rutland Pop-Up Art Exhibition and The Rabbit Hole Gallery in Church Street, Oakham.

The collection includes wall art, sculptures and handmade bespoke jewellery.

The Pop-Up Art Exhibition in Oakham

Both galleries are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The exhibition will round off with an equestrian art day on September 30.

The opening night of the Pop-Up Art Exhibition in Oakham

Juliette Brasher at the opening of the Pop-Up Art Exhibition in Oakham

