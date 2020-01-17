Two seasoned entertainers will give a concert at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, January 18, from 7.30pm.

Paul Jones and Dave Kelly are talented musicians with well over a century of combined experience behind them.

Paul has presented his popular weekly rhythm and blues show on BBC Radio 2 for more than 25 years.

He was a member of the 1960s group Manfred Mann, has acted on West End and Broadway stages and has composed music for films and television.

Dave started out with his sister, the late Jo Ann Kelly, he was a member of the John Dummer Band and has composed many solo albums and soundtracks.

Tickets cost £22 (£21) from 01780 763203 or www.stamfordartscentre.com