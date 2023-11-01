People are being invited to talk to local experts about their healthcare services.

Healthwatch Rutland, a legal body that helps communicate peoples views - and issues - to healthcare providers, has announced two drop-in sessions.

On Wednesday, November 15, between 10am and noon, the team will be at Oakham Library.

Healthwatch Rutland can put questions to the NHS and other healthcare providers

On Tuesday, November 28, between 10am and noon, the team will be at Uppingham Library.

Healthwatch Rutland is independent, and has the power to make sure NHS leaders and other decision-makers listen to feedback and improve standards of care.

It also helps people to receive the information and advice they need to get the right support.

Last month the Healthwatch team visited the Parkinson’s support group in Oakham to discuss people's healthcare experiences.

If any other healthcare groups would like the Healthwatch Rutland outreach team to speak to members they can email info@healthwatchrutland.co.uk or call Hollie on 07399 584572.