Future of empty Northfields pub in Stamford still to be settled
Published: 12:00, 01 November 2019
The future of the empty the Northfields pub in Drift Road, Stamford, is still to be settled.
For nearly five years the site has remained empty, attracting vandals and leading to complaints from nearby residents.
Plans have been approved by South Kesteven District Council to convert the former pub into a convenience store, and the agents acting for London-based developer Basin Topco are still pushing ahead with the scheme.