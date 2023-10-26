A school’s future will be discussed at a public meeting next week.

Rutland County Council is launching a public consultation on the future of The Parks Special School in Oakham, but hasn’t revealed what is proposed.

Residents are invited to attend a meeting at the Wisteria Hotel in Oakham at 6.30pm on Wednesday next week (November 1) before the proposals are published on the council website.

The Parks School in Burley Road, Oakham. Photo: Google Maps

Once the details are released, a public consultation will run until November 30.

Last year parents launched a petition to ‘save’ The Parks School from closure, when Rutland County Council announced a review of how children with special educational needs are supported.

At the time a council spokesperson said the aim was to ‘maximise resources’ in the Early Years sector - children from birth to five years old – but said the review was “not specific to The Parks Special School”.