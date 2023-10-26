Future of The Parks Special School in Oakham under review
A school’s future will be discussed at a public meeting next week.
Rutland County Council is launching a public consultation on the future of The Parks Special School in Oakham, but hasn’t revealed what is proposed.
Residents are invited to attend a meeting at the Wisteria Hotel in Oakham at 6.30pm on Wednesday next week (November 1) before the proposals are published on the council website.
Once the details are released, a public consultation will run until November 30.
Last year parents launched a petition to ‘save’ The Parks School from closure, when Rutland County Council announced a review of how children with special educational needs are supported.
At the time a council spokesperson said the aim was to ‘maximise resources’ in the Early Years sector - children from birth to five years old – but said the review was “not specific to The Parks Special School”.