Tallington care home is officially dementia friendly

Tallington Lodge Care Home has officially launched a dementia friendly initiative alongside local businesses, councillors and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Tallington Lodge opened its doors on Wednesday last week to members of the public.

It began with a speech by deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke (Con), who is the councillor for the Casewick ward.

It was followed by a Dementia Friends information session delivered by the Alzhiemer’s Society, which aimed to educate local people on why there is such a need to create more communities and businesses that are dementia friendly, so that people affected by dementia feel understood and included, and that they can confidently contribute to community life. Following on from the session, an action plan was devised to make Tallington more dementia friendly.

Joe Wey, customer relations manager for Tallington Lodge, said: “Everyone has a responsibility to make sure people with dementia feel active, engaged and valued. That is why we are so delighted to be able to launch such a valuable initiative in Tallington and the surrounding areas. We would love to invite all local people to come along on the day, and contribute.”

Tallington Lodge Care Home, the latest home to be built by Country Court Care, was opened in August by mayor of Stamford Tony Story.