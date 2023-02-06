Replacing Stamford's stone paving with tarmac is 'not acceptable', according to a town councillor.

Laying new 'cobbles' in Red Lion Square caused debate among Stamford residents last year with some believing it is important for the heritage town while others thought the £1.4m resurfacing project was a waste of money.

Now, with the square complete, another issue has reared its head.

Stamford town councillor Shaun Ford (Ind) is incensed that street repairs are resulting in stones being replaced with tarmac.

At a meeting in the town hall on Tuesday last week, he said: "The flagstones have been taken up and replaced with tarmac, which I don't think is acceptable in a conservation town."

The latest example of this, in Castle Street, saw broken stones replaced with squares of tarmac.

Coun Ford said: "It is just 100 yards from Red Lion Square, which has been redone.

"I feel angry because it is a quick fix rather than making it better than it was before.

"The stones are generally old so taking them away is concerning."

He questioned where the stones are going and if they are being sold on.

His views were shared by other councillors including Coun Breda Griffin (Con) who condemned the council for removing an area of setts in the section of Ironmonger Street which joins with Broad Street.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson explained that when a footpath needs to be repaired due to being a trip hazard, work is done on it 'as quickly as possible' to make it safe.

They added: “If our contractor can only make it safe with tarmac then that is what they will do to minimise the potential issue for pedestrians.

"They will then raise a follow up job to go back and replace like-for-like but getting the right materials from quarries is becoming increasingly difficult and this can sometimes take time to achieve.

“We will ensure the contractor does continue to do those follow up works but it’s worth noting that historical issues are not their liability.

"Where the issues are historical, we tend to package up areas and do a ‘tidy’ every few years in one hit and normally at night-time, to cut down on the disruption."

Work is also dependant on money.

If the slabs and blocks can be repurposed, the council says it will do that - but if they are cracked or broken they will be replaced.

Coun Ford has previously been vocal about the town’s conservation area and has criticised fake flowers and foliage on businesses, neon signs and damage to historic buildings.