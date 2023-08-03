A taser was drawn when a man was arrested at Tallington Lakes on Tuesday (August 1).

Officers from Lincolnshire Police, working on behalf of Northamptonshire Police, carried out the arrest at about 6.30pm in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation.

During the arrest, the officers drew a taser and used the red dot which ensured the man was arrested safely. The barbs were not fired.

A 39-year-old man from Stanwick, Northamptonshire, was arrested on suspicion of burglary in relation to an investigation into a break-in at a property in Apethorpe, which took place on June 8.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

The man has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.