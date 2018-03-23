Tatums restaurant opens in Stamford

Have your say

A new restaurant has opened its doors in Stamford.

Tatums has moved into the building previously occupied by restaurant, No 3 The Yard in a courtyard off Ironmonger Street - which was repossessed in August last year.

After a refurbishment the restaurant which has a ‘modern British’ menu opened on March 16.

Gareth Thorpe, owner and head chef of the restaurant, said: “ We are aiming for the wider marker - we just want to please everybody in what we do.

“The response has been very good to what we are doing.

“I think it is a wonderful location. We are in the centre of town.”

With 20 years of cheffing experience, including a spell as head chef at Barnsdale Hall Hotel, Gareth (pictured) brings a wealth of experience to the Tatums kitchen.

The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday - between noon and 2pm for lunch and from 6pm to 9pm for dinner.