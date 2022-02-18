Lincolnshire County Council will raise tax by nearly five per cent, having rejected a call to dip into its reserves.

At a meeting today (Friday, February 18), members of the full council voted by a majority to approve the rise.

The rise will take the average Band D council tax payment to the county council to £1,432 for the year.

Coun Martin Hill (Con) speaking at the budget meeting

An opposition group made up of Independent and Labour members had requested the rise be restricted to four per cent, topped up by £6.45m from the council’s reserves. This was rejected.

Instead, the Conservative-led council expects to find savings of £25m over the next four years.

On hearing it would be £12m out of pocket because of the Government cutting funding for the county's roads, Lincolnshire County Council launched a Fix Our Funds, Fix Our Roads campaign. This has so far failed to put money back into the local pot.

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind) suggested an alternative budget at the meeting

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind - West Deeping and Rural) was among opposition members calling for the council to use some of its reserves and last year's underspend. This, they calculated, could mean a tax rise of four per cent, rather than the higher amount.

Coun Baxter said: “It doesn’t feel we would be treating our residents with respect to demand such a big increase with £60m already in the piggy bank and knowing there is another £7m raised in council tax last year that isn’t being spent on the services it was collected for.”

He said the opposition proposal would cover the highways shortfall, fund increases to tackle rising waiting times to treat children facing mental challenges, and take action to cut carbon emissions. The council voted against this.

The Lincolnshire County Council budget meeting

How do you feel about the council's decision on tax? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk