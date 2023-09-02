Last week we discussed why a dog might wish to escape, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

Recognising what triggers your dog's urge to dash out is crucial. Does it happen when you reach for the door handle? Or does it begin even earlier, when you move towards the door or garden gate? Some dogs are lightning-quick, ready to dash the moment you think of stepping out.

Animal behaviour expert Karen Wild

Creating a safe zone

Teaching your dog a designated spot is vital to address door dashing. This spot should be away from the door's path, ensuring your dog isn't affected by the door or gate’s movement. It should also be far enough to allow visitors to enter without tripping over your dog. This also helps manage dogs that tend to jump up.

I suggest picking a spot and marking it. This could be a step, an area beyond a doorway, a mat, or tape on the floor. This marker is as much for you as for your dog. You need to ensure you consistently train your dog to stay in that spot.

Taking small steps

Start by addressing the trigger that prompts your dog to dash. For instance, if your dog becomes restless when you reach for the door handle, guide them to their safe spot using a lead. Keep some treats handy to pay their wages for the right job! Gradually move towards the door handle while your dog remains in place. If they try to move, gently guide them back. Repeat this process until they stay put, rewarding them each time they get better at the task.

Using body language

In this training, actions speak louder than words. Instead of excessive talking, your dog responds better to your body language. As you approach the door, your dog should understand it's a signal to stay. This helps your dog grasp the concept without relying on words.

Earning outdoor privileges

As training progresses, your dog should associate staying in place with the reward of going outside. Introduce a specific command like "Outside," which you only use when your dog is allowed to exit. Over time, your dog will learn to move only when they hear this command.

Venturing outside

Once your dog consistently stays in place during door interactions, it's time for a practical test. Use the "Outside" command and allow your dog a brief exploration. After this quick adventure, return indoors and repeat.

Teaching patience and caution

Train your dog to pause once outside. Prompt them to sit, stand, or lie down before proceeding. This prevents impulsive dashing and gives you time to secure the door and scan the surroundings for potential hazards.

By consistently following these steps, you'll observe a transformation in your dog's door dashing habit. From a frenzied rush, you'll transition to a much more settled and safe exit.