A teacher who altered pupil’s exam papers has been banned from the country’s classrooms.

Jennifer Wallington, 37, who taught at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, Stamford, was found guilty by a Teaching Regulation Agency disciplinary panel of “unacceptable professional conduct.”

Mrs Wallington was a teacher from 2011 until she was dismissed for gross misconduct in 2019. She had previous worked as a teaching assistant.

Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

The panel found her guilty of altering Key Stage 2 National Curriculum tests and of conduct which was dishonest and demonstrated a lack of integrity.

The incidents happened in 2019 and the disciplinary findings said a significant number of marks appeared to have been altered on a number of pupils’ assessment papers.

The panel's findings say Mrs Wallington later admitted making 333 changes to original marks given to pupils' maths and English papers.

She was suspended in April 2019 after the incident came to light and, following a disciplinary hearing, was dismissed in June that year.

Imposing the teaching ban, Teaching Regulation Agency decision maker, John Knowles, said the disciplinary panel which heard the case and had recommended the ban had “satisfied that the conduct of Mrs Wallington fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.”

He continued: “The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a finding of dishonesty.”

However, the way has been left open for Mrs Wallington to seek to have the ban lifted after two years.

This had been recommended by the disciplinary panel in its findings. Mr Knowles said: “Although an allegation of dishonesty was found proven in this case, I am satisfied that a two-year review period is sufficient to achieve the aim of maintaining public confidence in the profession as Mrs Wallington has displayed some insight and remorse and now accepts responsibility for her actions.”

He made it clear though that if she does apply to have the ban lifted after two years, she will have to satisfy a disciplinary panel that she is fit to be allowed to return to the classroom before the ban is lifted.