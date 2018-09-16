Teacher is top of the class

dav (4039892)

A Stamford teacher who runs character-building school trips is up for a national award.

Dominic Brister, who is the parallel curriculum and educational visits co-ordinator at Stamford Wellland Academy, has beaten off competition from just over 5,000 other teachers to make a shortlist of four for the National School Trip Champion Award.

“It’s a little surreal after 13 years of doing this,” said the 39 year-old, who lives in Bourne.

“It’s very humbling and it’s very nice to get recognition from the students and parents.

“It’ll be good to get down to London for the afternoon and get suited and booted.”

The married father of three, who has played rugby in Bath, Leeds and New Zealand, has worked at the Welland Academy since 2005 and organises trips to many places, including the Lake District and Peak District, and also coordinates Outward Bound and Duke of Edinburgh expeditions.

“The aim of the trips is to get the students out of the classroom and getting them to experience fun and failure,” he said.

“It’s also about getting enough teachers on board and building relationships with the children.”

Dominic said one of the most memorable moments for him was seeing a confident student reduced to a nervous wreck at the start of a trip and then see a transformation in him as a person:

“We had a young lad who came on a trip in 2009 and he was the jack the lad, he was a joker and when we arrived, he admitted he was scared of a lot of things.

“He’s now a prison officer after spending five years in the Grenadier Guards.”

Dominic will find out if he’s won on November 16.

To vote for him visit: www.schooltravelorganiser.com/awards/School-Trip-Champion-Award.