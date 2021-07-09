Tensions will be running high for one Stamford family watching the England v Italy Euro 2020 final.

Dave Tuck, head of politics at Stamford Endowed Schools, will be joining his Italian wife Valentina Marciani to watch the game at home on Sunday evening (July 11).

Dave said: "I think it will be tense to watch. We watched both semi-finals together and my wife got very into the Italy v Spain game.

Valentina Marciani, Dave Tuck, Gretel Tuck and Tickles the dog

"One of us will be disappointed at the end of the night."

He added that Valentina, a language teacher and teaching assistant, is the more competitive out of the pair.

Despite this, Dave doesn't plan to hold back on celebrating if England score a goal.

It isn't the first time the couple have been divided over football, having watched England play Italy in the World Cup - a match Italy won.

Although Dave said he took the outcome of England's previous defeat 'quite well'.

"On the night, Italy was the better team so when they won it wasn't as difficult," he said.

"It's happened before so I'm hoping it's our turn this time."

Despite the divided loyalties, the pair will enjoy an Italian pasta dish ahead of the game, which Dave isn't complaining about as he is 'a massive fan of Italian food'.

While the game may prove tense for the married couple, whatever the outcome, it is certain to be a win-win situation for their six-year-old daughter Gretel.

"For my daughter whoever wins, she will be happy and that's all that matters," said Dave.